Welcoming a New Agent to The Barker Team

Fountain Hills, USA, 2023-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ — The Barker Team is proud to announce the addition of a new agent to their team, George Jennings.

George Jennings was born and raised in the beautiful state of Arizona, which he dearly loves. His active lifestyle has taken him to all corners of the state as he played the sport he adores – baseball. George has watched Arizona grow relentlessly throughout the years and looks forward to being a part of the excitement and helping the people that live here. His great passions are staying busy and working hard, maintaining cars, and hanging out with his 3 dogs.

George looks forward to helping his clients find their dream home! Finishing a job the right way is always his top priority.

“We are so excited to add such an asset to our team,” commented Rich Barker, owner of The Barker Team.

About Rich Barker and The Barker Team/Keller Williams Arizona Realty

The Barker Team is the top choice for Real Estate in the Valley of Sun, year after year. From progressive thinking to a robust history of knowledge and experience, their Realtors are here to make your next transaction run smoothly with positive results guaranteed every time.

Rich Barker, with over 10 years of experience in the Real Estate industry, has taken his career to new heights. He has successfully assembled The Barker Team – a dynamic group of Arizona’s top Realtors that are dedicated to assisting buyers, sellers and investors achieve their real estate goals. Since 2010 this formidable squad has played an integral part in millions of dollars worth of home sales!

For more information on The Barker Team please visit thebarkerteam.com