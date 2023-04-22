SafeAtMyHouse Partners with the EcoServants to Host Beach Cleanup at Huntington State Beach

Anaheim, CA, 2023-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ — SafeAtMyHouse is proud to announce its upcoming beach cleanup fundraiser and is partnering with the Ecological Servants Project to demonstrate their commitments to preserving the environment for ourselves and for many generations to come.

The cleanup is scheduled for May 10, 2023 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Huntington State Beach, 21601 East Pacific Coast Hwy, 92646. It is open to all members of the community. “We all share a common goal of preserving our environment, and it’s events like these that demonstrate our commitment to that goal. We’re thrilled to be bringing together members of our community to support preserving the natural beauty of our coastal communities while raising funds to support the programs of SafeAtMyHouse and the Ecological Servants Project.” said Julie Gillette.

Volunteers from SafeAtMyHouse, as well as residents and local businesses, will work together to collect litter and debris from the beach. The Marriott’s Spirit to Serve 2023 volunteer event has generously donated fifty volunteers to SafeAtMyHouse for the beach cleanup.

In addition to the cleanup, there will be a variety of activities and educational opportunities for attendees, including:

-Live DJ music

-Brief education on the importance of beach conservation and sustainability

–Complimentary snacks and beverages from Ike’s Love & Sandwiches and TJ’s Tacos.

Volunteer registration for the beach cleanup is open now through SafeAtMyHouse’s website at https://www.safeatmyhouse.org. Volunteers are encouraged to sign up early to secure their spot and to take advantage of free parking. The event will begin in front of the parking lot located at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Magnolia Street. Students will receive two hours of community service credits.

All proceeds from the event will go towards funding the programs of SafeAtMyHouse and the Ecological Servant Project.

For more information on the event, please contact Julie Gillette at 714-353-0640.

About SafeAtMyHouse:

SafeAtMyHouse is a non-profit charitable organization with a mission to promote mental health wellness by providing education, resources, and support to vulnerable youth, families, and communities. They strive to create a world where mental health support is valued and accessible to all (https://www.safeatmyhouse.org).

About Ecological Servants Project:

The mission of the Ecological Servants Project is to protect the planet and its inhabitants from a range of environmental threats, including climate change. Their dedication to promoting sustainability, conservation, and environmental justice is ensuring a brighter and more sustainable future for ourselves and future generations (https://ecoservantsproject.org).

