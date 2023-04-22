Arctic Star Windows Announces 50% Discount on InstallationsLabor!

Winnipeg, Canada, 2023-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ — Arctic Star Windows announced an exclusive offer to upgrade your home doors and windows through affordable pricing. In this Exclusive offer, customers can avail of up to 50% off on windows and door installation labor with Arctic StarWindows.

Since its inception, Arctic Star Windows has been providing top-notch services to its customers, and this latest offer is no exception. Customers can now have their windows and doors installed at half the original price and enjoy premium quality craftsmanship, durability, and design services for which Arctic Star Windows is known.

Arctic Star Windows understands that the windows and doors are an essential feature of a house, and timely replacement and upgrades are necessary to keep your home secure, efficient, and energy-efficient.

Arctic Star Windows believes that homeowners should have access to excellent quality and affordable prices, which is why we are cutting prices to give you a chance to jump on new windows installed by our team of experts at half of the original labour cost. This amazing offer puts the power into the hands of our customers, allowing them to upgrade their windows and doors, enhance their security and home’s energy efficiency at an affordable price, a win-win for all customers.

The windows and doors available range from fibreglass or open grain wood, designed and built to withstand harsh weather conditions, ensuring long-lasting durability, and customized to match your house’s design without compromising aesthetic.

So, if you need a windows and doors upgrade to enhance your home’s security, beauty, and energy efficiency, now is the time to take advantage of this offer. ContactArctic Star Windows today at 204 202 3434 or visit the website at www.arcticwindows.caand schedule your appointment to take advantage of this exclusive offer while it lasts.

About The Company

Arctic Star Windows offers top-quality replacement windows, entry doors, and sliding patio doors, along with installation and maintenance services. Our products come with argon in both glass chambers and meet Energy Star certification standards. Additionally, our sealed units are manufactured with the latest technology and warm-edge spacers to maximize energy retention and reduce condensation. Customers can also benefit from the $250 Canada Greener Homes Grant on all of our windows. We are committed to providing attentive customer service during the selling process, ensuring customer satisfaction with our products and services.

Our customer support provides a customer-centric approach to all questions, and our installers pride themselves in exceptional installation services. Our warranty is industry-leading, and we offer a comprehensive warranty for all of our products and services. Our windows come with a lifetime warranty by the standard. Arctic Star Windows also offers one of the best values for window and door supply and installation in Manitoba and confidently beats any competition in the price for equally configured windows and doors.