The Future of Wireless Communication is Here

Tokyo, Japan, 2023-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ — In today’s fast-paced world, reliability, and high-speed mobile networks have become vital to people’s everyday lives. The global pandemic reshaped the way people live and work, leading to a need for reliable and high-speed mobile networks. As the demand for mobile data continues to surge, existing networks have struggled to keep up, and Japan has been at the forefront of the 5G revolution, with its cutting-edge technology and innovations paving the way for a new generation of connectivity.

Japan being at the forefront of 5G tech, has been actively exploring and promoting the use of 5G in diverse applications, where they leverage 5G technology in smart agriculture, utilizing sensors and drones powered by 5G networks; the government also has been investing heavily in research development to advance 5G technology further and in collaboration with a couple of stakeholders that will result in cutting – edge technologies and solutions that are expected to shape the future of 5G not only in Japan but also across the world.

This technology has also been vital to everyone else in the world as it offers an astounding 200-fold increase in download speeds of up to 20 Gbps. Users can download a full-length movie in just a few seconds or attend virtual meetings without interruptions. But 5G is not just about speed. It promises to bring significant value to business transformation, automating operations, remotely managing business processes in real-time, and maintaining high-security levels without compromising performance.

To know more about 5G Technology, COMNEXT, the international exhibition on next–generation communication technologies, will bring together leading manufacturers and companies to Japan in June to showcase their latest 5G solutions and technologies.

Join the first COMNEXT on June 28 – 30, 2023, at the Tokyo Big Sight in Japan. Visit the official website for more details (cbw-expo.jp).