New Improved Vacuum Grippers from COVAL with Communications Interface

COVAL offers manufacturers a range of vacuum grippers suitable for handling of parts of various sizes, weights, and materials. This gripper range has been extended with the latest CMS HD series multistage vacuum pumps, developed by COVAL.

Posted on 2023-04-22

COVAL’s range of vacuum grippers is based on two complementary solutions. The CVGL is characterized by its lightness and great adaptability. It is available as standard in several lengths, power ratings, and gripping interfaces.
The MVG, on the other hand, offers the possibility of configuring the gripper to allow it to be perfectly adapted to each application by determining the length, width, gripping interface, and vacuum generator while guaranteeing extreme lightness. It offers a tailored solution that integrates perfectly with handling robots.
HEAVY DUTY at the Heart of COVAL Vacuum Grippers
COVAL’s new generation of vacuum grippers now incorporate the latest CMS HD series of vacuum pumps. These pumps have a heavy-duty design for high reliability even in harsh environments (IP65), capable of ensuring 50 million cycles. A factor of the pump’s longevity is their modular design which allows specific configurations and targeted maintenance of specific parts to optimize repairability. As a result, the new generation of CMS HD multistage pumps adds to the vacuum grippers´ reliability and adaptability.
Vacuum Grippers Become Intelligent
The new COVAL vacuum grippers offer a choice of three multistage vacuum pump configurations, depending on the needs of the integrator or end user: non-piloted, piloted, and communicating. The communicating configuration, which makes the vacuum grippers easier to use and parameterize, is obtained by integrating the CMS HD VX version of the multistage pump.
The VX pump version features an IO-Link communication interface, compliant with the international IEC 61131-9 standard, for fast and cost-effective installation, continuous diagnostics, centralized parameterization, and efficient communication with higher-level protocols (EtherNet/IP, PROFINET, EtherCAT, etc.). It can also support a Human Machine Interface (HMI) with NFC interface, enabling the operator to read and modify setup parameters and diagnostics from a mobile device (Android or iOS) using the dedicated COVAL Vacuum Manager app.
With these pump capabilities, the new generation of COVAL vacuum grippers become even more versatile and perfectly compatible with the robot systems at the heart of Industry 4.0.
A Vast Range of Applications
Thanks to their great modularity and ease of integration in all contexts, CVGL and MVG vacuum grippers can be found in many industries: packaging, plastic, metal, and wood for handling porous and non-porous objects.
 
Qualities that make the difference:
• Solutions adapted to each process
• Configurable vacuum grippers
• Robustness, longevity, and economy of use
• Vacuum grippers with communications capability for Industry 4.0

COVAL. The vacuum you need. Where you need it, when you need it.

Established in the south of France, COVAL SAS designs, produces and markets high-performance vacuum components and systems throughout the entire world for industrial applications in all lines of business.
COVAL is an ISO 9001 V2015 certified company that innovates on a global scale in the area of vacuum handling using optimized components with integrated, intelligent and reliable features. Its solutions can be adapted to any industrial context and their primary goal is to improve productivity with safety in mind.
COVAL’s clients are present in all major industrial fields in which vacuum handling is critical for efficiency and productivity. These fields include packaging, automotive, plastic processing, aeronautics, and palletizing.
COVAL markets its products and services throughout Europe as well as in North and South America through its subsidiaries and its network of authorized distributors.

Facts and Figures
Company
• French company founded in 1986
• Company size: 135 employees
• 2022 revenue: €21 million
• 25 distributors in France and 35 international
• 5 subsidiaries: China, Germany, Italy, Spain, U.S.A.
• Production site and head office: Montélier, France

Products
Vacuum pumps, suction cups, vacuum switches, vacuum grippers, accessories

COVAL VACUUM TECHNOLOGY Inc.
901 Jones Franklin Road
Suite 100
RALEIGH, NC 27606
UNITED STATES
REAMS Joe
Phone : +919 233-48-55
joe.reams@coval.com

COVAL
ZA des petits champs
26120 Montélier
Garcia Stephane
Phone : 06 88 84 54 09
stephane.garcia@coval.com

