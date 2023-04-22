Discover LEMO’s new 12G-SDI 4K Ultra High Definition transmission push-pull connectors

California, USA, 2023-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ —

LEMO has developed these connectors in response to the rapidly advancing technology landscape and market demands for high transmission rates, lighter structure, low-latency in live events for the Audio Video Broadcasting (AVB) market segments and other market segments like medical imaging platforms such as endoscopy and laparoscopy, among others.

The optimum design of this connectors ensures seamless transmission with high precision, reliability, low return loss, making it a viable alternative to using dual 6G or Quad 3G links. Currently, many 4K professional cameras use Quad link BNC connectors to transmit 12G signals for UHD displays. The newly introduced LEMO product will facilitate the transmission of 12G-SDI using a compact single link connection for UHD displays, enabling higher panel density thus reducing the number of cables/ connectors.

Thanks to its expertise and cable assembly capabilities, LEMO is at your disposal to assist you in providing complete interconnect solutions.

