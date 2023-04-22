Nortus Fitness Announces Launch of New Website: NortusGym.com

New Delhi, India, 2023-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ — Nortus Fitness, a leading provider of Fitness Equipment and solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new website, NortusGym.com. The new website offers a comprehensive range of fitness equipment, accessories, and solutions for commercial and home use.

The NortusGym.com website is designed to provide customers with an easy and intuitive online shopping experience. Visitors to the site can browse and purchase from Nortus Fitness’ extensive range of fitness equipment, including treadmills, exercise bikes, strength training machines, and more. The website also features a range of fitness accessories such as yoga mats, resistance bands, and gym gloves, as well as a selection of wellness solutions such as saunas and steam rooms.

“We are excited to launch our new website, NortusGym.com,” said Mr. Nitin Jain, CEO of Nortus Fitness. “Our team has worked tirelessly to create a user-friendly website that showcases our products and services in the best possible light. We believe that our new website will make it easier for our customers to find the fitness equipment and solutions that they need to achieve their health and wellness goals.”

The NortusGym.com website also features a wealth of resources for customers looking to learn more about fitness and wellness. The site includes a blog with articles on fitness trends, workout routines, and healthy living, as well as a resource center with guides and e-books on a range of fitness topics.

“We want our website to be more than just an online store,” added Mr. Jain. “We want it to be a hub for information and resources that can help our customers live healthier and happier lives. We believe that the new NortusGym.com website achieves that goal.”

About Nortus Fitness

Nortus Fitness is a leading provider of fitness equipment and solutions in India. The company offers a range of commercial and Health Club Equipment, including treadmills, exercise bikes, strength training machines, and more. Nortus Fitness also provides gym design and layout services, as well as after-sales support and maintenance. The company is committed to providing high-quality fitness solutions that help individuals and businesses achieve their health and wellness goals.

For more information about Nortus Fitness and its products and services, visit the new website at NortusGym.com.