TiE Bangalore President Madan Padaki re-elected for another Term, Announces New Governing Board and Presidents Council

Bangalore, India, 2023-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ — The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Bangalore, one of India’s first TiE chapters, announced the election of a new Governing Board comprising 10 Charter Members and the unanimous re-election of Madan Padaki (Founder & CEO, 1Bridge and Co-founder GAME) as President for a second term. TiE connects the entire entrepreneurship ecosystem from early-stage entrepreneurs, serial entrepreneurs, professionals at leading corporations, venture capital, angel investors, and thought leaders with the mission of fostering entrepreneurship and accelerating growth of entrepreneurs.

The Governing Board also re-elected Geetha Ramamurthy, (Co-Founder & CEO of GiGa and former Executive Director TiE Boston) as the chapter’s Secretary, along with Sathyanarayana BV, (CEO of AIC-Great Lakes Balachandran Incubator former Deputy Head, Startup Karnataka for the Government of Karnataka) as the chapter’s Treasurer. Other Board Members include Suryaprakash Konanuru (CTO, Ideaspring Capital), T R Anand (Industry Veteran, Angel Investor & Mentor), Murlidhar S (Founder & CEO, Lodestar, Angel Investor), Ravi Narayan (Former CEO, T-Hub, Mentor & Angel), Ram Kumar Seshu (Senior Leadership Coach, Mentor), Smita Malipatil (Entrepreneur, CEO, Appsecco) and Sandhya Vasudevan (Former Managing Director, Deutsche Bank, Independent Director & Strategic Advisor)

The main goal of the new Board at TiE Bangalore is to enhance and expand the organization’s current initiatives, establish stronger links with the Government, Corporations, Investors, and Academia within the entrepreneurial ecosystem and ensure that the opinions and concerns of entrepreneurs are effectively communicated at the policy-making level.

Commenting on his extension as President of TiE Bangalore, Madan said, “I am honored to continue serving as President of TiE Bangalore for another term and to work alongside the new Governing Board. I am also excited about the formation of the President’s Council, which includes all our past Presidents. Together, we aim to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs and further expand TiE Bangalore’s initiatives. The progress we have made over the past two years in doubling our membership and fostering engagement with startups has been remarkable. We will continue to establish strong partnerships with the Government, Corporations, Investors, and Academia to advocate for the needs of entrepreneurs and drive positive change in the entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

To strengthen governance and ensure smooth organizational continuity, TiE members at a Special General Meeting held recently, unanimously approved the establishment of a new President’s Council on which any former President of TiE Bangalore is eligible to participate as a member. The past Presidents of TiE Bangalore include Nandan Nilekani, Dr. Sridhar Mitta, Pradeep Kar, Naganand Doraswamy, and Ravi Gururaj. The Presidents council will be an advisory body guiding and supporting the President and the chapter to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs.

In the past two years, TiE Bangalore has achieved tremendous progress in various areas. The organization has successfully doubled both its Charter Members and Associate Membership, now boasting a strong network of over 200 Charter Members, 600+ Associate Members and 200+ Student Members. TiE Bangalore has also engaged deeply with over 300+ start-ups through various cohorts such as TiE Women, EdTech, Healthcare, Matrix Awards, VentuRISE, Sanjeevini SRLM, and more, providing valuable support and guidance to these budding entrepreneurs. The organization has conducted 250+ events, reaching out to over 35,000 entrepreneurs, creating a vibrant ecosystem for learning and networking. TiE Bangalore’s flagship initiatives, including Matrix Global Summit, Spirit of TiE Awards, VentuRISE, Annual Charter Member Retreat, and others, have been successful in fostering innovation and collaboration among the entrepreneurial community.

Additionally, TiE Bangalore has launched TiE Angels, an initiative to help early-stage entrepreneurs access funding and support their growth. Furthermore, TiE Bangalore has been actively working closely with the Government of Karnataka and the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) on policy interventions, as well as collaborating with the Ministry of Rural Development on initiatives related to start-ups and women enterprises, further strengthening its impact on the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region.

About TiE Bangalore:

