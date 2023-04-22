Chicago, IL, 2023-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ — Magnus Group whole heartedly welcomes you to its “International conference on Orphan Drugs and Rare Diseases” (Orphan Drugs 2023) as Online Event slated during August 17-19, 2023. The congress deliberations will be on the theme “Orphan drugs: Ray of hope for rare disease”.

The Orphan Drug Act (ODA) of 1983 obligated manufacturers to increase the scale of orphan drugs in order to treat rare diseases and the orphan drug landscape has changed dramatically since then. Orphan medication approvals have increased in the last decade and there are over 500 candidates for orphan diseases in the pipeline. Orphan Drugs Conference provides a platform for scientists, professors, researchers, healthcare specialists, academicians, practitioners and students to discuss their latest research findings, ideas, advancements, and applications. The Rare Disease Conferences also gives a remarkable opportunity for stakeholders in the orphan drug business to meet and network with top-tier government, pharmaceutical, biotech, non-profit, orphan drug developers and research organizations. Orphan Drug Conferences 2023 putting an agenda that address the driving macroeconomic factors, policies and issue that will steer the development of orphan drugs globally including access, collaborations, policies etc.

Reach us at:

Contact Email: orphan-drugs@magnusconference.com

Phone: +1 (702) 988-2320

WhatsApp: +1(434)264-7183

Dates: August 17 -19, 2023

Website: https://orphan-drugs.magnusconferences.com/

Abstract submission: https://orphan-drugs.magnusconferences.com/submit-abstract

Registration: https://orphan-drugs.magnusconferences.com/register

Organiser:



Magnus Group LLC – https://www.magnusgroup.org/

Conference Manager: Paul Veronique

Organiser Address: Magnus Group LLC

150 South Wacker Drive #2400

Chicago, IL 60606, USA

