Watson Heating & Air Richmond: Taking Home Comforts to the Next Level

Richmond, KY, 2023-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ — When heating or air conditioning units break down or need fixing, finding a trusted service provider that can deliver a fast and reliable service can be a major hassle. In Watson Heating & Air, their qualified technicians are on call in Richmond to deliver high-quality workmanship that won’t break the bank.

With summer just around the corner, the time to act on an effective maintenance program or fix broken parts is necessary to ensure your family remains cool during the heat of the day and night. They can also provide more modern replacements and handle full-scale installations.

Family-owned Watson Heating & Air’s qualified technicians provide comprehensive HVAC solutions from maintenance overhauls to minor fixes. Preventative checks now can quickly identify lingering problems that may come in the height of the summer months when HVAC teams are stretched to the limit. So getting the job done now can prevent headaches further down the track.

The company’s comprehensive heating and AC maintenance comprise their team coming out for a complete system inspection, allowing them to address any issues before they become significant.

For just $130 a year, you receive two annual preventative maintenance services, one in spring and one in fall, on your air conditioner, heat pump, or geothermal system. The plan includes priority service, a reduced rate on service calls and repair parts, and discounts on indoor air quality upgrades.

If your HVAC system isn’t kept up to date, you could run the risk of a build-up of bacteria, fungi, and pollen over time. For people suffering from medical conditions such as bronchitis or asthma, an old AC unit can be a threat to their health as they can be highly susceptible to lung infections or asthmatic flare-ups.

Older air conditioner units will become less energy efficient, causing the electricity bill of a 10-year-old air conditioner to be higher than that of a newly installed one, while owners again be hit in the pocket with escalating repairs.

Company owner Tyler Watson commented: “Our team of knowledgeable technicians have years of experience restoring cooling systems to their optimum capacity. They come in repair trucks fully stocked with powerful diagnostic tools, and we are available 24/7. We provide the highest quality, workmanship, and customer service, at affordable prices.”

To book an appointment or for further information:

Phone: (859) 625-0081

Email: watsonshvacinc@gmail.com

Website: https://www.watsonshvac.com/