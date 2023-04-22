Future Electronics Features Bulgin 400 Series Buccaneer in THE EDGE

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, recently featured the Bulgin 400 series Buccaneer in the latest edition of THE EDGE.

The Bulgin 400 series is ideal for applications requiring a small footprint. Because of its reduced size, the 400 series Buccaneer gives engineers greater flexibility while maintaining the popular specifications and features of the Buccaneer family.

The 400 series Buccaneer is a small-form, all-terrain solution, able to provide high performance in rugged environments, the rugged connectors are able to be submerged in water and withstand high levels of UV exposure. It excels under challenging conditions and helps users meet their outdoor and architectural lighting application needs.

To learn more about the Bulgin 400 series Buccaneer, including more tech specs and features, please visit: https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/bulgin-400-series-buccaneer-connectors. To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit: http://www.FutureElectronics.com

THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.

Register here https://myfuture.futureelectronics.com/SubscribeAmericas?source=pressrelease to receive the latest issues of THE EDGE newsletter, and stay up to date with the newest technologies.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

