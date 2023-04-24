Crossborder Logistics Announces Expansion and Enhanced Services for Global Supply Chain Solutions

Hampshire, United Kingdom, 2023-Apr-24 — /EPR Network/ — Crossborder Logistics, a leading provider of international transportation and logistics solutions, is pleased to announce its continued expansion and the introduction of enhanced services to further support the needs of clients worldwide. The company’s operations team has been at the forefront of global trade for more than two decades, providing businesses with a streamlined and efficient approach to moving goods across borders. The business has specialised in supporting eCommerce sellers ship goods globally.

The company’s expansion is a direct result of the increasing demand for sophisticated and reliable supply chain solutions. Crossborder Logistics is committed to staying ahead of industry trends, and this expansion will enable the company to maintain its competitive edge and better serve the needs of its clients.

Key highlights of the expansion and enhanced services include:

Expanded Global Network: Crossborder Logistics has significantly increased its global presence, adding new offices and strategic partnerships in key locations worldwide. This enables the company to provide local support and expertise to its clients, no matter where they are located.

Advanced Technology Platform: Crossborder Logistics has updated its technology platform to offer clients improved visibility, tracking, and control over their shipments. The new platform includes features such as real-time shipment tracking, detailed analytics, and automated notifications to help clients stay informed and make data-driven decisions.

Sustainable Supply Chain Solutions: As part of its commitment to environmental sustainability, Crossborder Logistics now offers a range of sustainable supply chain solutions designed to help clients reduce their carbon footprint and promote responsible business practices.

Customised Solutions: Crossborder Logistics understands that each client has unique needs and challenges. The company has developed a suite of customizable solutions, including tailored warehousing, transportation, and logistics services, to help clients achieve their specific goals.

“We are excited about the growth and improvements we’ve made to our services and infrastructure,” said Neil Curran, CEO of Crossborder Logistics. “By investing in technology and expanding our global network, we are better positioned to help our clients navigate the complexities of international trade and achieve success in the global marketplace.”

About Crossborder Logistics

Crossborder Logistics is a global provider of international transportation and logistics solutions. With over 20 years of leadership experience, the company is committed to delivering reliable, efficient, and cost-effective services to businesses of all sizes. Crossborder Logistics offers a range of services, including freight forwarding, customs brokerage, warehousing, and distribution, to help clients streamline their global supply chains and achieve success in the international marketplace.

For more information, please visit https://Crossborder-logistics.com/