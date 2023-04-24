The Ami Sayer Real Estate Team Is In The Top 1/2% Of The Berkshire Hathaway Team And Is Honored To Serve Bozeman And The Surrounding Areas

London, UK, 2023-Apr-24 — /EPR Network/ — BOZEMAN – We are thrilled that The Ami Sayer Real Estate Team was named in the esteemed Top 1/2 of 1% of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services agent teams nationwide in 2022. The Chairman Circle – Diamond Award is a testament to the hard work and dedication that the team has put forth in representing their clients with excellence.

The BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY CHAIRMAN’S CIRCLE – DIAMOND AWARD is a highly coveted award from the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network. The network awards this accomplishment to the top-performing real estate agents based on sales performance.

As a luxury collections specialist for Berkshire Hathaway in Montana, Ami is an excellent representative of luxury homes, ranches, and estates. This distinction, combined with her designation as a Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM), enables her team to serve the interest of her clients at new levels of expertise and service.

When you partner with Ami Sayer Real Estate to achieve your real estate goals, you’ll enjoy:

The best experts in the local market provide valuable insight to you.

A client-focused approach ensures that you get the individual attention you deserve.

Service-driven mentality puts the needs of their clients above all else.

Ability to stay current on market trends to provide you with the best advice.

The Ami Sayer Real Estate Team would like to thank everyone who helped make our success and this award possible through continued support and patronage. For more information about how we can help you achieve your real estate goals, please visit www.amisayer.com, contact us on social media, or call 406-580-0481 today.