Bid And Tender Management Processes and Outsourcing

NSW, Australia, 2023-Apr-24 — /EPR Network/ — Bid management is a key concern for businesses when they are having to get tenders out on time and with limited resources. Considering the time-consuming and complex nature of tender writing, it is natural that businesses want to get the inside scoop on running a smooth winning tendering process.. Madrigal Communications recently hosted a bid and tender management services seminar. They offered expert insights on the subject of managing and winning tenders.

Headed by Tim Entwisle, Director of Madrigal Communications, the seminar covered in detail the best practices for bid and tender management. Over the course of the seminar, Tim also shared key insights about bid writing and planning.

While addressing the audience, he stated, ”The basis of any job done you want done well is good planning. And that applies to bid management as well. When project managing a bid document, start by clearly stating the actions needed to meet your deadlines. This includes the right allocation of duties, creating a roadmap of priorities, preparing a writing plan and developing an effective bid strategy.”

He further highlighted, ”It is also important to understand where exactly you stand. Pricing, technical queries, monitoring addendums and managing the inputs of multiple content management experts are not the easiest tasks.

‘If you think you need assistance in creating a winning tender, then ask for professional help. Remember, it is better to outsource your bid management than overstretching your resources to prepare a proposal.”

The seminar also explained the bid management processes used at Madrigal and what businesses could learn from its extensive experience.

Overall, the seminar was a success, with participants taking away critical insights on bid management best practice. Thanks for a great day out, Tim.

