Spitz AX 4G/5G Dual-SIM Wi-Fi 6 Router – Memorable RV Adventures Begin with Exceptional Connectivity

Hong Kong, 2023-Apr-24 — /EPR Network/ — GL.iNet, a world-leading developer of OpenWrt network hardware and software, announces the launch of Spitz AX (GL-X3000) – A Dual-SIM Card 4G/5G Wi-Fi 6 Router. It is designed for recreational vehicles to provide 4G LTE connectivity in remote locations and ultra-fast 5G NR network in urban areas. Spitz AX tackles two challenges when deploying a suitable network in an RV – connectivity performance and ease of installation.

Spitz AX features an advanced network-linkage system that includes Multi-WAN, Load-balancing, and Failover capabilities. This ensures uninterrupted network connectivity for RVs, even in the most remote locations, letting users stay connected during travels.

In addition, GL.iNet recognizes the diverse range of RV interior designs and the challenges associated with modifying exteriors for standard-issue external antenna installations. Spitz AX offers a flexible solution of interchangeable SMB antennas, letting RV owners to conveniently connect with most SMB external antennas available on the market or already installed within their vehicles.

Your Solution to a Reliable RV Network

5G NR Connectivity – Spitz AX supports 5G New Radio cellular connectivity, offering 20 times faster potential download speed in comparison to 4G LTE, at less than 5ms latency. 5G’s Massive Machine- Type Communications technology for supporting high network density connections also reduces delay or interruption due to interference.

Dual-SIM Cards – Spitz AX offers two SIM Cards, providing users the flexibility to switch between different carriers or data plans to use the internet service provider with better network performance within a particular location.

Advanced Network-Linkage – Spitz AX features Multi-WAN for increased bandwidth and better network stability, Load-balancing for optimizing bandwidth usage and avoiding network congestion, and cellular Failover to ensure an uninterrupted network. For each option, users are able to configure the priority of each connection type including Ethernet, Cellular, and Repeater.

Interchangeable SMB Antennas – Spitz AX is compatible with most SMB antennas in the market. The device has six SMB connectors (Port type: Female), providing the flexibility to integrate different types of external antennas depending on the RV interior design or unique application scenarios.

Security and Privacy – Spitz AX supports both DNS over TLS and DNS over HTTPS to enhance network privacy and security, providing users with the flexibility to choose between encryption depending on the network type. DNS over TLS uses encryption to secure DNS communications, while DNS over HTTPS uses the HTTPS protocol for an additional layer of security.

Pre-installed VPN – When VPN is enabled on Spitz AX, it automatically encrypts all network traffic within the connected network, including guest or client devices that are not capable of running VPN. it protects users’ digital assets and footprints online when working with sensitive data. Beryl AX can run OpenVPN at 150 Mbps and WireGuard® at 355 Mbps, supporting 30+ VPN services.

Customizable Firmware – Spitz AX runs on open-source OpenWrt 21.02 firmware, supporting more than 5000 ready-made plug-ins for customization. Simply browse, install, and manage packages with our no-code interface within Spitz AX’s Admin Panel.

Remote Device Management – All of GL.iNet’s routers come with GoodCloud, our remote device management platform for remote monitoring client device data usage, accessing the device’s terminal, batch update, view analytics, and more.

SD-WAN as a Service – Spitz AX provides a simple SD-WAN (Software-defined WAN) solution using our device management platform – GoodCloud S2S (Site-to-Site), enabling high network performance and efficiency while maintaining the same level of security, elasticity, and automation.

Spitz AX (GL-X3000) is available for pre-order, learn more:

https://www.gl-inet.com/products/gl-x3000/

About GL.iNet

GL.iNet builds network hardware and software solutions that bring affordable and secure network connectivity to families and businesses all over the world. We work with a wide range of industries, solving everyday internet problems in offices, and providing complex networking solutions such as smart buildings and IoT networks. At GL.iNet, we believe all successful businesses build upon a strong and secure foundation, which is why our highest priority is perfecting network security and reliability for our partners.

