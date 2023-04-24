Amistad Provides Nationwide Immigration Bonds to Expedite Release from ICE Detention

Amistad Bail and Immigration Bonds, a leading organization based in North Carolina, posts immigration bonds to fast-track their clients’ release from ICE detention. They can arrange for immigration bonds in Georgia, California, Louisiana, Texas, Pennsylvania, and many more states.

Raleigh, NC, 2023-Apr-24 — /EPR Network/ — The US Immigration and Customs (ICE) Enforcement officials arrest people who may have violated immigration rules. They then take these arrested aliens into ICE detention centers, where they stay till they can secure a release. The ICE officials or an Immigration Judge evaluate the case and decide on the bond amount. Friends and family members must arrange for this amount and make the payment to ensure the person’s release from detention. However, this process is extremely complicated, and many people find it hard to arrange for so much money in a short time. In such situations, the Amistad team can help them out.

A representative from the Amistad team commented, “We can electronically post immigration bonds in the US to speed up the process. Whenever any client calls us, we promptly coordinate with the nearest bond acceptance facility and prepare for the procedures.”

Amistad agents hold the requisite Property and Casualty licenses to post immigration bonds across the US. They can post bonds across the US depending on where the client is detained. For example, if the detainee is in the Folkston detention center, they can post an immigration bond in Georgiato facilitate their release. They help friends and family members of detained individuals simplify the bond process with efficiency and speed. The experts at Amistad help their clients locate the detainee, post the bond and handle the documentation. To date, their services have helped countless detainees come out of detention and attend their trial from home.

Website:https://www.amistadbailbonds.com/

Phone: (800) 537-0645

Address: 225 Tryon Rd, Suite 212, Raleigh NC 27603