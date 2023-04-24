Acubody Launches New Online Health and Coaching Service to Combat Aches and Pains While Boosting Energy

London, UK, 2023-Apr-24 — /EPR Network/ — Acubody is delighted to announce its launch of a new online health and coaching program to help learners overcome aches, pains and ultimately feel younger.

This curriculum combines a wealth of specialist knowledge from the London provider of multidisciplinary therapies, including physical therapy, herbal medicine and movement training.

Drawing from the teams’ extensive expertise, the Qi Gong Online course is designed to target many of the commonly occurring health issues that adults face in their day to day lives. This includes physical issues such as back pain, muscle pain or digestive pain, as well as stress and anxiety.

The coaching and mentoring process has been developed to offer learners a way to understand the causes of their aches and pains and adopt practical strategies for alleviating them. As well as offering support in identifying and addressing long-term issues with bodily pain, it helps learners consider ways they can rehabilitate both physical and mental health through a combination of activities and exercises such as Qi Gong, somatic exercises and neuromuscular retraining.

Starting with an individual assessment of your goals and health history, the course also includes ongoing feedback and mentoring for anyone who is motivated to make a positive change in their lives and feel younger. Drawing from a range of disciplines and medical fields, everything from nutrition, lifestyle and mental health are considered as part of this coaching program built with the real challenges of life in mind. Participants will also learn how they can potentially mitigate future damage and health issues in order to maintain youthful vigour for longer.

The skills gained in this course can help with specific health issues that learners may desire to address, however, can also be used to inform a broader approach to healthy living. From sufferers of chronic pain to those who simply want to unlock greater energy and vitality, the online coaching program covers an extensive range of use cases and real life scenarios.

About Acubody

Acubody is a leading London provider of bodywork therapy and Chinese medicine with offerings in several areas of health and wellbeing treatments, including pilates, acupuncture, herbal medicine, trigger point therapy, sports massages, Qi Gong, myofascial release and more.

Upon booking an appointment for consultation, Duncan and Bridget, husband and wife team can take an integrated approach to your health, using physical therapy movement retraining strategies and Herbal medicine.

