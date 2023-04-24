Devere now offers leather restoration and furniture repair services

Caboolture, Queensland, 2023-Apr-24 — /EPR Network/ — DeVere is proud to announce its latest offering – leather restoration services. As a reputable service provider in Caboolture, Queensland. DeVere has been providing top-quality carpet and leather cleaning services for years. The fact that they now offer leather restoration and furniture repair shows their dedication to giving their customers the best service possible.

People often choose leather furniture for their homes and businesses. It is durable and comfortable, giving any room a touch of elegance. But leather furniture can get worn, faded, or broken over time because of regular use. This can make the furniture look less nice and lower its value. This is where DeVere’s services to fix leather comes in.

“We take great pride in the work that we do and make it a priority to provide our customers with outstanding service and superior craftsmanship. To bring the condition of your leather furniture back to how it was when it was first purchased, we only use the highest quality materials and techniques.” The leader of the team, Scott De Vere, added.”

DeVere’s leather restoration service is designed to bring your leather furniture back to life. Their experienced technicians have the knowledge and tools to restore your leather furniture to its former glory. Their leather restoration services include color restoration, conditioning, and repairing cracks and tears. They use only the best materials and techniques to restore your leather furniture to its original condition.

All furniture types, including upholstery, frames, and springs, are covered by DeVere’s furniture repair services. From loose screws to broken legs, their knowledgeable technicians can repair various damage and return the furniture to its pre-damaged condition. In addition, DeVere’s furniture repair services are not just limited to leather pieces; they can also fix and restore wood, metal, and fabric furniture.

Finding a reputable leather restoration service or furniture repair near you can be challenging. With DeVere Carpet and Leather Restoration, you can trust that your leather furniture is in good hands. As local service providers, they understand the importance of delivering exceptional services and building long-lasting relationships with their customers.

About DeVere

DeVere Carpet and Leather Restoration is the go-to service provider for leather restoration services and furniture repair near you. Their experienced technicians have the skills, knowledge, and tools to restore your leather furniture to its former glory. Whether you have a small tear or significant discoloration, DeVere can handle it. Contact DeVere today to schedule a free consultation and estimate.

If you are still searching for ‘leather furniture repair near me,’ halt your search and book your service with DeVere. For more information about DeVere’s leather restoration and furniture repair services, visit their website or call them directly.