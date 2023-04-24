Ecosmob Introduces Innovative IVR Solutions Development Services

AHMEDABAD, India, 2023-Apr-24 — /EPR Network/ — Ecosmob Technologies has announced its innovative IVR solution development service that improves the overall customer experience. The company has been working on perfecting communication solutions that can serve the modern customer.

An Interactive Voice Response (IVR) is an automated telephone system that allows customers to resolve concerns without needing a live agent. IVRs make it possible by combining features like pre-recorded messages and text-to-speech technology with the dual-tone multi-frequency interface. A good IVR system must: Reduce wait time Speed up customer service Efficiently handle a large volume of calls Allow hassle-free agent routing

Ecosmob ensures that their IVR solutions offer multi-level support while being integrable with CRMs for better functionality. This allows them to deliver an extensive list of features. Drag and Drop Interface Different Time Zone Support Reduced Wait Time Multi-Language Support Scheduling, Snoozing, and Voicemail Recording Customer Grievance Tracking Reduced Overhead Cost

In conversation about the type of IVR solutions that Ecosmob builds, its co-founder and CTO, Ruchir Brahmbhatt, said, “Our team has been consistently striving to deliver industry-leading IVR systems that leverage the best of the latest technologies. Whether it’s self-service, hosted, or agent-assisted IVR, we make sure it helps our clients build a happy customer base while minimizing manual intervention.”

About Ecosmob Technologies:

Your preferred partner for custom software development and technology outsourcing.

Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a global leader in carrier-grade real-time communication software development services. It has been delivering novice and cutting-edge client-centric solutions by ensuring its clients can leverage the benefits of state-of-the-art technologies. This helps them position themselves in leading roles in the market. With its team of seasoned IT experts, advanced technologies, and transparent processes, the firm focuses on providing excellence while ensuring outstanding customer service.

It provides pivotal development services in VoIP solutions, DevOps, web applications, mobile applications, and VoIP Testing to offer a pool of expert developers who solve staffing & project needs. Its highly honed team of developers has a proven track record of delivering customized solutions within specified deadlines quenching clients’ expectations.

Ecosmob’s market-leading expertise and solutions power many of the world’s tier-one service providers and independent software vendors. The solutions are deployed in the global telecom, IT, healthcare, education, banking & finance industries.

Key Services:

VoIP Solution Development

Mobile Application Development

Web Design and Development

AI/ML Development

DevOps

Quality Assurance Services

Staff Augmentation Services

Original Source: https://www.ecosmob.com/news/ecosmob-introduces-innovative-ivr-solutions-development-services/