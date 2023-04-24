Highland Creek Family Dental Expands Pediatric Dentistry Services in Lafayette

Lafayette, IN, USA, 2023-Apr-24 — /EPR Network/ — Highland Creek Family Dental, a leading dental practice in Lafayette, is pleased to announce the expansion of its pediatric dentistry services. With a focus on providing the highest quality care to children of all ages, the practice now offers a wide range of specialized treatments, including preventative care, restorative procedures, and orthodontic services.

Highland Creek Family Dental has been providing comprehensive dental services to patients in Lafayette for years, and the practice is proud to announce that it is now expanding its pediatric dentistry services. With a dedicated team of experienced dentists and staff members, Highland Creek Family Dental is committed to providing children with the best possible care in a comfortable, friendly environment. The practice offers a wide range of services, including preventative care, restorative procedures, and orthodontic treatments, all tailored to meet the unique needs of each child.

Preventative Care:

Preventative care is the cornerstone of pediatric dentistry, and Highland Creek Family Dental is dedicated to helping children establish healthy oral hygiene habits from a young age. The practice offers regular check-ups, cleanings, and fluoride treatments to help prevent tooth decay and other dental problems. In addition, the team provides education and guidance to parents and children on proper brushing and flossing techniques, diet, and other factors that can impact oral health.

Restorative Procedures:

Even with the best preventative care, children may still experience dental problems such as cavities or tooth damage. Highland Creek Family Dental offers a range of restorative procedures to help restore children’s smiles and oral health. These include fillings, crowns, and extractions, all performed with the utmost care and attention to the child’s comfort and well-being.

Orthodontic Treatments:

Orthodontic issues such as crooked teeth or bite problems can have a significant impact on a child’s oral health and self-esteem. Highland Creek Family Dental offers a variety of orthodontic treatments, including traditional braces and Invisalign, to help children achieve a healthy, beautiful smile. The practice uses the latest techniques and technology to ensure the best possible results with minimal discomfort and inconvenience.

About Highland Creek Family Dental:

Highland Creek Family Dental is a leading dental practice in Lafayette, offering a full range of dental services to patients of all ages. The practice is committed to providing the highest quality care in a comfortable, welcoming environment, and its team of experienced dentists and staff members is dedicated to helping patients achieve optimal oral health. In addition to pediatric dentistry, Highland Creek Family Dental offers general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, and emergency dental services. To learn more about Highland Creek Family Dental and its services, visit https://www.highlandcreekfamilydental.com/ or call 765-807-0592.

