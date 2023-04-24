IMPACT ON LIFE INTRODUCES NEW PREGNANCY BOOKLETS AND NHS LEAFLETS FOR PATIENTS

Stapleford, Nottinghamshire, 2023-Apr-24 — /EPR Network/ — Impact on Life, a leading provider of health education and information resources, is excited to announce the launch of its latest range of Pregnancy Booklets and NHS Leaflets for Patients, designed to support expectant parents and enhance their understanding of pregnancy and parenthood. Developed in collaboration with the National Health Service (NHS), these Patient Information Leaflet NHS resources provide up-to-date, evidence-based guidance to empower individuals and families during this important life stage.

The Pregnancy Booklets and NHS Leaflets for Patients offer a comprehensive collection of information covering essential topics such as prenatal care, labour and birth, postnatal care, and infant care. The materials are designed to be accessible, informative, and engaging, ensuring that parents-to-be feel confident and well-prepared for their new journey into parenthood.

“Supporting expectant parents with accurate and reliable information is a top priority for Impact on Life. We understand that pregnancy and parenthood can be overwhelming, so we strive to provide easy-to-understand resources that help families make informed decisions,” said Jane Smith, Managing Director of Impact on Life. “Our new Pregnancy Booklets and NHS Leaflets for Patients are a valuable addition to our existing library of health education materials.”

The Patient Information Leaflet NHS resources are created by a team of healthcare professionals, educators, and designers who work together to produce engaging and informative content. The leaflets and booklets are regularly updated to reflect the latest medical advancements and recommendations, ensuring that patients receive the most accurate information possible.

In addition to the Pregnancy Booklets, Impact on Life also offers a wide range of NHS Leaflets for Patients on various health-related topics, such as mental health, diabetes, cancer, and heart disease. These leaflets are designed to help individuals and families manage their health and make informed decisions about their care. The Patient Information Leaflet NHS resources can be easily accessed through the Impact on Life website, where users can browse the extensive catalogue of titles and order printed copies for personal use or distribution.

The new Parenthood and Pregnancy Booklets are available in multiple languages, including English, Arabic, Polish, and Bengali, to ensure that diverse populations have access to these important resources. Impact on Life is committed to promoting health literacy and empowering individuals from all backgrounds to take charge of their health and wellbeing.

As part of their ongoing commitment to patient education, Impact on Life works closely with the NHS and other healthcare organisations to develop and distribute high-quality materials. This collaboration ensures that the leaflets and booklets are in line with national guidelines and offer the most relevant and reliable information for patients and their families.

For more information on Impact on Life’s Pregnancy Booklets and NHS Leaflets for Patients, or to browse their extensive library of health education resources, please visit the Impact on Life website.

About Impact on Life:

Impact on Life is a leading provider of health education and information resources, committed to enhancing health literacy and empowering individuals to take control of their health and wellbeing. Through close collaboration with healthcare professionals, educators, and designers, Impact on Life produces a wide range of high-quality materials, including Patient Information Leaflet NHS resources, on various health-related topics. With a mission to create engaging, accessible, and evidence-based content, Impact on Life is a trusted source of health information for individuals, families, and healthcare providers.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Impact on Life

Phone: +44 0115 939 2090

Stapleford, Nottinghamshire, NG9 7AD.