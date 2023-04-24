Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Size, Share and Growth Forecast by Regions 2023-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Apr 24, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Bone Grafts and Substitutes Industry Overview

The global Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market size is expected to reach USD 4.94 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2030. The rising incidence of bone and joint disorders, increasing demand for dental bone grafts, growing requirement for dental bone grafts, and technological advancements are some key factors driving the market. The synthetic material type segment is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. This growth is due to the lesser risk of disease transmission, better acceptance among patients as compared to allografts, and products’ better biocompatibility.

The demand for orthopedic devices, which include bone grafts and substitutes, observed a radical decrease because of the rescheduling of elective surgeries during COVID-19. During the pandemic, various players in the market were negatively impacted and hence they adopted various strategies to deal with the pandemic. For instance, Bonesupport, a Swedish synthetic bone graft company, faced a slowdown in growth during the first half of the year as a direct impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. To combat the impact of COVID-19, the company adopted measures such as the work from home model for office-based employees, temporary work reduction for sales personnel, and short-time salary reductions. Hence, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in declining market growth.

Growing cases of spinal deformities are driving this market. According to a CDC report, approximately 60% of the aged population and 32% of the adult population are suffering from spinal deformities, in the U.S., as of 2017. Around 488,000 spinal procedures were performed in the U.S. Moreover, the introduction of biocompatible synthetic grafts is expected to fuel market growth. The market in various countries is expected to witness diverse trends because of ethical issues in some of the Muslim and Jewish population-dominated countries. These countries include majorly the Middle Eastern countries, which are apprehensive about using xenografts for their orthopedic surgeries. Such factors hamper the market growth drastically.

Additionally, technological advancements and the growing geriatric population are boosting market growth. According to Population Reference Bureau’s 2018 statistics, from 13 countries to around 82 countries across the globe are expected to have more than 20% of the geriatric population (65 years and above) by 2050. Thus, perpetual growth in the population aged 60 years and above is anticipated to result in the increased prevalence of arthritis and joint disorders. Key players in the market are investing in the launch of new products and product approvals for sustaining in the market.

For instance, AlloSource stated that ProChondrix CR would have 2 years of shelf life based on the results of real-time testing, as of March 2019. ProChondrix CR helps in cartilage healing and is intended to match biochemical and biomechanical properties of normal hyaline cartilage, improve patient symptoms, and restore a smooth articular cartilage surface. The industry participants are focusing on product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, and strategic initiatives to sustain the competition. They are also involved in expanding the product penetration, regional presence, and revenue to maintain their position in the market.

Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global bone grafts and substitutes market on the basis of material type, application, and region:

Based on the Material Type Insights, the market is segmented into Allograft and Synthetic.

The allograft segment led the market and accounted for over 55.0% share of the global revenue in 2021. The allograft segment is further divided into the demineralized bone matrix and others. The adoption of allografts is increasing due to their properties, such as immediate structural support and osteoconductivity.

The synthetic segment is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. This growth is due to the products’ better biocompatibility, lesser risk of disease transmission, and better acceptance among patients as compared to allografts..

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Craniomaxillofacial, Dental, Foot & Ankle, Joint Reconstruction, Long Bone and Spinal Fusion.

The joint reconstruction segment is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of knee replacement and hip replacement procedures.

The long bone segment is anticipated to witness significant growth in the years to come. Injuries and trauma to extremities due to road accidents and sports injuries are among the factors boosting the adoption of bone grafts and substitutes in long bone surgeries. Major players operating in this segment include Baxter, Stryker, and Medtronic, among others.

Bone Grafts and Substitutes Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

Various small and large-scale manufacturers offer products for cryosurgery & other cold therapies, resulting in intense competition among players.

Some prominent players in the global Bone Grafts and Substitutes market include

AlloSource

Baxter

DePuySynthes, Inc.

Medtronic

Nuvasive, Inc.

Orthofix Holdings, Inc.

Smith & Nephew, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Wright Medical Group N.V.

OST Devloppement

Zimmer Biomet

GeistlichPharma AG

TBF Tissue Engineering

Biobank

