Population Health Management Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Recent Trends by Application 2023 to 2030

Population Health Management Industry Overview

The global Population Health Management Market size is expected to reach USD 280.8 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.9% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The need for population health services that combine multiple functionalities is increasing due to the complex nature of care delivery and payment models. Population Health Management (PHM) solutions can process clinical, financial, and operational data that help improve efficiency and patient care. The health management program is also witnessing changes in medical reimbursement due to the increasing emphasis on value-based payment models and Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs).

The COVID-19 pandemic has intensified the need for social distance among physicians and other healthcare workers, driving the need for population health management solutions and the correct and timely transmission of patient health information and claims data for patients with chronic diseases. PHM provides effective tools in this regard, including a framework for the secure transmission, sharing, and retrieval of electronic health information and claims data. For clinical and financial decision-making, these technologies enable the smooth transmission and analysis of health-related data between healthcare institutions and patients.

Furthermore, as patient numbers increase, so does the requirement for electronic medical records and electronic health record solutions to manage complicated patient data. Players in this market have also connected the electronic health record platforms with other IT solutions such as population health management and enhanced their software solutions to assist healthcare practitioners in efficiently managing COVID-19 patients. The convenience offered by value-based payment models is responsible for the increased adoption of population health solutions by ACOs.

ACOs, consisting of hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare providers, collaborate with the payers (private and public) to provide high-quality care to the patients. Private and public insurance providers have introduced various disease management programs that help in the treatment of chronic illnesses. These multidisciplinary efforts are expected to result in efficient treatment outcomes and are likely to suggest the best suitable courses of action that need to be undertaken. Successful large-scale trials in the U.S. have enabled significant advancements in disease management programs.

Most healthcare providers worldwide have insufficient infrastructure, including health professionals, patients’ data, technology, and other resources to manage healthcare issues. To manage a large population, suppliers must invest considerably in infrastructure development. The government’s expanded monitoring support for healthcare IT systems, as well as the rising use of big data analytics and the need to contain expanding healthcare costs, would all fuel the expansion of the population health management industry.

Population Health Management Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global population health management market based on the product, end use, delivery mode, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Software and Services.

The services segment dominated the market for population health management and accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 51.0% in 2021. Growing preference for in-house systems in hospitals and other care providers to avoid involving third parties to assess patient data is driving the services segment.

Based on the End-Use Insights, the market is segmented into Payers, Providers and Employer Groups.

The healthcare providers segment dominated the market for population health management and accounted for a revenue share of 48.7% in 2021. PHM improves clinical outcomes by aiding in better disease management, resulting in reduced in-patient stay and overall observation hours of physicians.

Payers are the third-party entities that finance or reimburse the cost of health services. Predictive analytics competency gives payers an advantage over other providers in interpreting population behavior and unstructured clinical content. This competitive advantage is instrumental in increasing the demand for PHM software for payers and is expected to propel segment growth significantly over the forecast period.

Population Health Management Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The companies’ strategic initiatives to strengthen their market presence include mergers and acquisitions, providing a customized solution, and business partnership with other key players. Furthermore, as part of their commercialization strategies, companies are investing significant sums of money in developing new products and platforms with enhanced and improved features.

Some prominent players in the global Population Health Management market include

Allscripts

McKesson Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Conifer Health Solutions LLC

eClinicalWorks

