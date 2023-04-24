Window Film Market Manufacturing Trends and Value Chain Analysis Report by 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Apr 24, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Window Film Industry Overview

The global window film market size is expected to reach USD 16.56 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The global construction industry is expected to drive the market. The construction industry in emerging markets is expected to grow faster than in developed economies. The Middle East and Africa are expected to see significant growth due to massive investment in infrastructure and improved economic development.

Amid the global COVID-19 pandemic situation, the ongoing construction projects have stalled for a short period until the pandemic situation normalizes. Before the COVID-19 case, countries like China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Brazil experienced increased construction activity due to rapid urbanization and rising disposable income in Asia-Pacific. Growing awareness, rising demand for sustainable infrastructure, and rising government construction spending in these economies are expected to impact the forecast period positively. Rising consumer awareness regarding the sustainability and price of window film coupled with growing environmental awareness regarding carbon dioxide emissions and improving energy efficiency is expected to drive the window film market during the forecast years.

Window Film Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global window film market report based on product, application, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Sun Control, Decorative, Security & Safety, and Privacy

Sun control product segment led the market and accounted for more than 46.2% share of the global revenue in 2021.

The increasing use of sun control in residential and commercial applications owing to the occurrence of skin diseases is likely to propel the market.

Furthermore, rising energy costs and the need for reducing power consumption, is propelling the demand for sun control films in a residential and commercial application.

Rising demand from the construction industry in emerging economies such as China, India, Japan, Thailand, and Vietnam are expected to drive the sun control window film market in the Asia Pacific region.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Automotive, Residential, Commercial, Marine, and Others

Automotive application segment led the market and accounted for more than 35.9% share of the global revenue in 2021.

The growing trend toward manufacturing lightweight vehicle components owing to the stringent environmental regulations issued by the government to promote fuel economy is expected to increase demand for window films.

Recovery of the automobile sector in European countries on account of electric vehicles such as Germany, France, and Italy are expected to positively impact window film demand during the forecast period.

Growing consumer disposable income in emerging economies has prompted fuel-efficient passenger cars, coupled with the increasing demand for electric vehicles (EV) which is in the development phase of improving the range of EV, which in turn will drive the market during the forecast years.

(EV) which is in the development phase of improving the range of EV, which in turn will drive the market during the forecast years. The commercial application segment is expected to witness potential growth during the forecast period. Increasing urbanization in emerging economies of Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America is expected to drive window film demand for commercial building applications.

Window Film Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South & Central America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The global market is fragmented in nature with key players facing intense competition from each other as well as from regional players who have strong distribution networks and good knowledge about the suppliers and regulations. The companies in the market compete based on the product quality offered and the technology used to produce window films. Major players compete based on differentiated technology and application development capabilities. Established players such as Eastman Chemical Company are focusing on expanding their production capacities to meet the ascending product demand. For instance, On October 1, 2021, Eastman Chemical Company acquired the business and assets of Matrix Films, LLC, and its UK affiliate, PremiumShield Limited, marketer of PremiumShield performance films, including its extended line of automotive film patterns.

Some prominent players in the global Window Film market include:

3M

Eastman Chemical Company

American Standard Window Film

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation (Solar Gard)

Madico, Inc.

Toray Plastics (America), Inc.

Hanita Coatings RCA Ltd. (Avery Dennison Israel Ltd.)

Johnson Window Films, Inc.

Armolan Window Films

Garware Suncontrol

Reflectiv Window Films

Order a free sample PDF of the Window Film Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.