Get the Confidence You Deserve with Palm View Dental’s Advanced Dental Implant Treatments

Our advanced dental implant treatments consist of placing a small titanium post into the jawbone, which serves as an artificial tooth root. Once the post is securely in place, a custom-made crown is attached to restore function and aesthetics.

What sets our advanced dental implants in Alhambra apart from traditional methods is their ability to preserve bone density and promote healthy bone growth. This means that not only will your new teeth look great, but they will also support overall oral health for years to come.

With our focus on patient comfort and satisfaction, we strive to make every step of the process seamless and stress-free. From consultation to follow-up care, you can trust Palm View Dental for top-quality treatment options that meet your unique needs.

What Are Dental Implant Treatments?

Dental implant treatments are a popular and effective way to replace missing teeth. Implants are small titanium posts that are surgically placed into the jawbone, where they act as artificial tooth roots. A crown or other prosthetic device is then attached to the implant, creating a natural-looking replacement for the missing tooth.

Dental implants can be used to replace one or more missing teeth, and they can also be used to support bridges or dentures. They are an excellent option for patients who have lost teeth due to injury, decay, or gum disease.

The process of getting dental implants typically involves several appointments over a period of several months. During the first appointment, your Alhambra dentist will evaluate your oral health and determine if you are a good candidate for implants. If so, they will create a treatment plan that outlines how many implants you need and where they will be placed.

Next, the implants will be surgically placed into your jawbone during a minor surgical procedure. Afterward, there is usually some discomfort that may last up to a few days but painkillers may help manage this discomfort effectively.

Over time (usually several months), the bone tissue in your jaw will fuse with the implant post-through osseointegration – making it stable enough to support an artificial tooth restoration like crowns or even dentures.

Dental implant treatments offer patients an excellent solution for replacing missing teeth with minimal impact on surrounding healthy teeth while providing improved functionality when eating plus better speech abilities resulting in restored confidence levels!

What Are The Benefits Of Dental Implant Treatments?

Dental implant treatments offer a range of benefits that make them an ideal solution for those seeking to replace missing teeth. Firstly, dental implants are designed to look and feel like natural teeth, providing patients with a natural-looking smile that boosts confidence and self-esteem.

Additionally, dental implants provide superior functionality when compared to traditional dentures or bridges. They allow patients to eat their favorite foods without worrying about the stability of their replacement teeth. This is because dental implants are anchored securely into the jawbone through a process known as osseointegration.

Another significant benefit of dental implant treatments is their long-term durability. With proper care and maintenance, dental implants can last a lifetime, making them an excellent investment in your oral health.

Dental implant treatments preserve bone density by stimulating the jawbone through biting and chewing activities. This helps prevent bone loss in the surrounding areas where teeth have been lost.

Advanced dental implant treatments offer numerous benefits that improve oral health while also providing aesthetic value for individuals looking to restore their smile’s full function and beauty.

