Vividstorm Unveils the Ultimate Home Theater Experience with Their New Line of Projector Screens

Norwest, Australia, 2023-Apr-25 — /EPR Network/ — Vividstorm, a leading provider of high-quality projection screens and home theater solutions, is proud to announce the release of their latest line of floor-rising projector screens, designed to elevate the cinematic experience in the comfort of your own home. The new Vividstorm Screen lineup features cutting-edge technology, providing unparalleled visual and audio performance, all housed within sleek and stylish designs.

Explore the new collection of Vividstorm Screens here: https://vividstorm.com.au/product-category/floor-rising-projector-screens/

The highlight of the release is the innovative floor-rising projector screen, a groundbreaking product that has taken the home theater market by storm. Unlike traditional wall-mounted screens, the floor-rising screen can be easily concealed when not in use, allowing homeowners to maintain a minimalist, clutter-free aesthetic while enjoying the full benefits of a dedicated home theater system.

The new Vividstorm Screen lineup includes a range of sizes, from 80 inches to a massive 150 inches, catering to various room dimensions and viewing preferences. The company’s proprietary Ambient Light Rejecting (ALR) technology ensures bright and vibrant colors even in well-lit environments, making their screens suitable for both day and night use.

“At Vividstorm, we believe in combining style, functionality, and performance to create the ultimate home theater experience,” said CEO of Vividstorm. “Our latest range of floor-rising projector screens not only offers exceptional picture quality but also adds a touch of elegance to any living space.”

Key features of the Vividstorm Screen lineup include:

• Floor-rising design: The innovative motorized mechanism allows the screen to rise effortlessly from the floor, ensuring a seamless transition from a casual living space to a fully immersive home theater experience.

• Ambient Light Rejecting (ALR) technology: By effectively reducing the impact of ambient light, Vividstorm Screens deliver stunning image quality with vibrant colors and sharp contrasts, even in well-lit rooms.

• Wide viewing angles: The screens feature a 160-degree viewing angle, ensuring that every seat in the room provides an optimal viewing experience.

• Acoustic transparency: The screen material is specially designed to allow sound to pass through, providing a true cinematic audio experience when paired with high-quality speakers placed behind the screen.

• Easy installation and maintenance: The floor-rising screens can be easily integrated into any room without the need for wall mounting or complicated installations. The screen material is also easy to clean and maintain, ensuring a long-lasting, high-quality viewing experience.

Vividstorm is committed to delivering the best home theater solutions at competitive prices, and their new line of floor-rising projector screens is no exception. With a combination of cutting-edge technology, sleek design, and exceptional performance, the Vividstorm Screen lineup is set to redefine the home theater experience.

To learn more about Vividstorm and their complete range of products, visit their website at https://vividstorm.com.au/.

About Vividstorm

Established in 2016, Vividstorm is a leading provider of high-quality projection screens and home theater solutions. With a passion for innovation and a commitment to quality, the company has quickly become a trusted name in the industry. The team at Vividstorm is dedicated to designing and manufacturing top-notch projection screens that deliver the ultimate home theater experience for customers around the world.

For more information, please contact:

Vividstorm

Phone: 1300 86 35 58

Website: https://vividstorm.com.au/