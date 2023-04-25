Disposable Gloves Market Analysis by Political, Legal, Economic and Technological Factor

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Apr 25, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Disposable Gloves Industry Overview

The global disposable gloves market size is expected to reach USD 16,772.4 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2030. The high prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in North America and Asia Pacific, is projected to augment the demand for disposable gloves.

The COVID-19 pandemic had boosted the demand for disposable gloves, which strained the supply chain, thus creating a shortage in the market. Furthermore, disposable glove manufacturers are expanding their production capacities to meet the growing demand, thereby improving the global supply chain over the past few months.

Disposable Gloves Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global disposable gloves market on the basis of material, product, end use, and region:

Based on the Material Insights, the market is segmented into Natural Rubber, Nitrile, Vinyl, Neoprene, Polyethylene, and Others

Natural rubber led the market and accounted for over 37.0% share of the global revenue in 2022.

Natural rubber disposable gloves offer superior performance and protection in various applications such as medical and dental, food processing and service, janitorial and sanitation, pharmaceutical, and automotive.

Disposable nitrile gloves are anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2030 on account of their rising adoption in the medical, painting, chemical, laboratory, and dentistry sectors.

Higher resistance of nitrile gloves towards puncture and chemicals than vinyl and natural rubber gloves is anticipated to boost the growth of nitrile gloves

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Powdered and Powder-free

The powder-free product segment led the market and accounted for over 74.0% share in 2022. Stringent regulations on the use of powdered gloves by several governments worldwide are expected to have a positive impact on the powder-free gloves market growth over the forecast period.

Rising preference for powder-free gloves across several industries, including chemical, medical, and food processing, is projected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Based on the End-Use Insights, the market is segmented into Medical & Healthcare, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Metal & Machinery, Chemical & Petrochemical, Pharmaceutical, Cleanroom, and Others

The medical and healthcare segment led the market and accounted for over 79.9% share of the global revenue in 2022.

The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic across the world is anticipated to boost the demand for gloves used by healthcare professionals across the globe for examination and testing and to limit contact with infected patients.

The chemical and petrochemical segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2030 owing to the rising adoption of the product for handling volatile chemicals in laboratories and the chemical industries.

Furthermore, rising concerns pertaining to employee safety and initiatives to reduce injury rates in manufacturing facilities are anticipated to augment the demand for protective gloves over the forecast period.

Disposable Gloves Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is fragmented, with major manufacturers striving for market leadership. Key players have integrated along the value chain to further strengthen their market position. The global market has been witnessing mergers & acquisitions along with strategic alliances such as technology licensing in order to obtain an edge over competitors. The market is marked by the presence of top exporters in Southeast Asia, such as Top Glove Corporation Bhd and Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, which are integrated across manufacturing rubber and glove production processes. The processed natural latex and nitrile rubbers are supplied to glove companies in the region through a diverse distribution channel.

Some prominent players in the global Disposable Gloves market include:

Ansell Ltd

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Ammex Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Sempermed USA, Inc

MCR Safety

