Eubiotics Market Revenue, Vendor Landscape and Strategic Framework

Eubiotics Industry Overview

The global eubiotics market is expected to reach USD 9.6 billion by 2030, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth is majorly driven by the increasing product usage in the meat industry due to rising concerns over antibiotic traces found in meat.

Furthermore, the future growth of eubiotics is dependent on the favoring regulator frameworks which ban the use of antibiotics. However, the coloring and flavoring agents to be used in eubiotics need to be approved by concerned regulatory agencies and have to acquire proper clearances such as Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) listings.

Eubiotics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global eubiotics market report on the basis of product, form, application, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Probiotics, Prebiotics, Organic Acids, Phytogenic, and Enzymes

Probiotics products dominated the market with a high revenue share of over 39% in 2021. This is attributed to the rising awareness regarding the usage of probiotics in animal feed, ongoing R&D activities to develop efficient products, and broad product offerings by major industry participants.

Furthermore, organic acids were the second dominant product type in the global markets. These acids are used as forage and grain preservatives in animal nutrition.

Additionally, Propionic acid witnessed high growth in demand and consumption among other organic acids. Most of the propionic acid produced is used as a preservative for both food for human consumption and animal feed and is most effectively used as a feed additive as well as growth promoter in food animals, especially in poultry and pig.

Based on the Form Insights, the market is segmented into Liquid and Solid

Solid form dominated the eubiotics market with a revenue share of more than 60% in 2021. This high share is attributed to its advantages like enhanced protection against exposure to light and moisture.

The liquid form is gaining popularity among the feed formulators as it contributes to good health and enhanced performance of the animals at a greater rate as compared to solid forms as well as exhibits a lower price.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Gut Health, Immunity, Yield, and Others

Gut health applications dominated the market with a high revenue share of more than 35% in 2021. Its high share is attributable to the prevalence of gut health issues among animals along with an increasing inclination towards preventive health care.

Products such as probiotics, prebiotics, organic acids, and essential oils among others are effective for gut integrity. These products can be used individually as well as in combination to achieve better results.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Cattle Feed, Poultry Feed, Swine Feed, Aquatic Feed, and Others

The poultry segment dominated the market with a high revenue share of over 37% in 2021. Its high share is attributable to increasing demand and consumption of chicken, turkey, duck as well as boilers worldwide.

The increasing consumption of pork has forced the producers to produce disease-free, high-quality meat products for human consumption. As a result, there is an increase in demand for feed additives.

The demand for eubiotics in cattle feed is anticipated to rise on account of augmented demand for meat and dairy products.

Rising consumption of dairy products coupled with beef consumption is expected to drive the demand for animal feed, which, in turn, is expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Eubiotics Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market has been characterized as fragmented due to the presence of multiple players within the business in the market. Market leaders and other key players in the various country that includes small manufacturers, traders, and operators in local or domestic market levels account for most of the market share.

Some prominent players in the global Eubiotics market include:

DSM

Novus International, Inc.

UAS Laboratories

Lallemand, Inc.

Calpis Co., Ltd.

Advanced BioNutrition Corp

BENEO

BEHN MEYER

Lesaffre Group

Kemin Industries, Inc.

