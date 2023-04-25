Cloud Anaogy Is A Platinum Sponsor Of India Dreamin 2023

Noida, India, 2023-Apr-25 — /EPR Network/ — Cloud Analogy, a premier Salesforce Consultation & implementation Company is proud to announce its platinum sponsorship of India Dreamin 2023, India’s biggest Salesforce community-led event that brings together global thought leaders, industry experts, and Salesforce enthusiasts.

India Dreamin is a premier event organized annually for Salesforce professionals, enthusiasts, customers, and partners to come together and share their knowledge, experience, and passion for the platform. This year, the conference will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at The Forum, Celebration & Convention Center, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The event features keynote speeches from Kamal Kanth, Regional Vice President at Salesforce, Guilda Hilaire, Director of Product Marketing, and Kavindra Patel, VP of Trailblazer Events & Experiences at Salesforce, along with technical sessions, hands-on workshops, and networking opportunities, enabling attendees to learn, grow, and connect with like-minded individuals.

Cloud Analogy is elated to be associated with India Dreamin 2023 and to support this vibrant Salesforce community. As a platinum sponsor, Cloud Analogy will have a significant presence at the event and showcase its Salesforce services expertise.

“We are excited to be a platinum sponsor of the event and demonstrate our commitment to the Salesforce ecosystem. India Dreamin is the perfect platform to connect with Salesforce professionals and enthusiasts and share our passion for the platform,” said Ajay Dubedi, CEO of Cloud Analogy.

Cloud Analogy has provided over a decade of top-notch Salesforce services to businesses worldwide. Team Cloud Analogy’s participation in India Dreamin’ 2023 is part of its ongoing commitment to the Salesforce community. The company has a team of certified Salesforce consultants, developers, and administrators who are well-versed in the latest Salesforce technologies and solutions.

Attendees: Team Cloud Analogy

The attendees from Cloud Analogy who participated in India Dreamin’ include Managing Director Sachin Arora, Salesforce Consultant Somya Tyagi, Assistant Manager Brand & Marketing Vasundhara Johar, SMO Executive Rahul Malhotra, Senior Associate Project Manager Snigdha Bhardwaj, Senior Salesforce Developer Aniket Choudhary, and Salesforce Consultant Siddhartha Bhadoriya. Each member of this diverse team brings unique skills and experience, making them a valuable addition to any event they attend.

The company’s expertise spans various industries, including healthcare, finance, manufacturing, education, retail, and more. The company has helped businesses of all sizes and shapes leverage the Salesforce platform’s full potential and achieve their goals.

India Dreamin 2023 promises to be an excellent opportunity for Salesforce professionals to learn, grow, and connect with their peers in the Salesforce ecosystem.

About Cloud Analogy

Cloud Analogy is a premier Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner delivering all-inclusive Salesforce, CRM, Digital Marketing & Full stack development needs under one roof! Team Cloud Analogy helps organizations of all sizes to harness the power of IT and maximize their ROI. With a highly skilled and certified expert team, Cloud Analogy provides end-to-end Salesforce consulting, implementation, customization, integration services, and digital marketing & Full stack development services. The company has worked with hundreds of clients & Fortune 500 companies across various industries. It has a proven track record of delivering high-quality solutions that meet each client’s unique needs.

