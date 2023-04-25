Race Van & Car Accessories Partners With Tritech Lubricants

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, 2023-Apr-25 — /EPR Network/ — Race Van & Car Accessories and TriTech Lubricants are pleased to announce a collaboration that will bring new value to clients in the automotive industry. Both from Australia, Race Van & Car Accessories is a leading provider of high-quality car accessories, while TriTech Lubricants is an innovative manufacturer of advanced lubricants.

The collaboration between Race Van & Car Accessories and TriTech Lubricants will enable clients to benefit from a complete solution that enhances the performance and longevity of their vehicles. Race Van & Car Accessories will offer TriTech Lubricants products alongside its existing wide range of car accessories, providing a one-stop shop for clients looking to optimise their vehicle’s performance.

Tritech Lubricants’ products are specifically designed to improve the performance and longevity of vehicle engines. All their products are manufactured under a strict ISO 9001-2015 quality-endorsed manufacturing system. TriTech Lubricants products are blended using OEM-approved formulations and developed to meet or exceed industry specifications and comply with SAE, API, ACEA, and ISO guidelines.

Race Van & Car Accessories is part of Race Group, which has been in the automotive industry for 20 years and is committed to providing its clients with high-quality products and services. The addition of Tritech Lubricants to their range of offerings reinforces this commitment. Through this partnership, clients will have access to Tritech Lubricants’ line of products in Race Van & Car Accessories physical and online store.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with Tritech Lubricants, a brand committed to providing high-quality lubricants made in Australia for Australians. At Race Group, we are dedicated to offering our clients the best possible products and services, and we believe that Tritech’s advanced lubrication technology aligns perfectly with this commitment,” said Avi Bedi, President of Race Group. “TriTech Lubricants products are manufactured using the finest quality base stocks and the most technically advanced additives from all over the world. We proudly offer our clients their range of products, including engine oils, diesel fuel cleaner/conditioner, petrol injector cleaner, engine flush, and coolants, specifically formulated to meet the unique requirements of various applications and industries.”

The partnership between Race Van & Car Accessories and TriTech Lubricants will provide clients with a unique solution that combines high-quality car accessories with advanced lubricant technology.

About Race Van & Car Accessories:

Located in Braeside, Race Van & Car Accessories provides a range of services for vehicles of all shapes and sizes, covering all types of vehicle servicing, installation and repair of electronics, paint protection, tinting services, tow-bar installation, and even van refrigeration conversion. With our highly dedicated team of professionals, we provide top-quality parts and installation, partnering with various brands across the industry to bring you the best of the best at the lowest prices. Race Van & Car Accessories has a wide range of products to choose from to enhance your vehicle’s functionality and style. With over 20 years in the automotive industry, we focus on providing high-quality products at very affordable prices.

Race Van & Car Accessories

5 Sugar Gum Cct Braeside 3195, Victoria, Australia

Braeside, 3195

+61-450-747-874, +61-466-643-521

www.vancaraccessories.com.au