Women’s Blazer Market Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis Report 2028

Women’s Blazer Market Growth & Trends

The global women’s blazer market size is expected to reach USD 80.67 billion by 2028 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2022 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth of the market is significantly attributed to the increasing number of working women in corporate offices and private businesses. Continuous changing fashion trends and product innovation by the manufacturers facilitate the growth of the market over the forecast period. New product launches and fashion trends lead on to the consumers, which encourages consumer spending. Moreover, the introduction of interesting offers and discount schemes by manufacturers is expected to increase sales and drive market growth.

Women’s Blazer Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global women’s blazer market based on fiber, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Fiber Insights, the market is segmented into Cotton, Polyester, Cellulosic, Others.

Polyester segment dominated the market and contributed the largest revenue share to the global market of over 45% in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2022 to 2028. Polyester is a synthetic type of fiber, that contains compounds of the ester functional group. The fiber is obtained from petroleum and is one of the most popular fibers in the textile industry across the world. This fiber is durable and relatively more economic material used for manufacturing apparel products. Consumers prefer apparel made from polyester fiber, as it is resistant to all types of environmental conditions and improves durability. With all these benefits, polyester is consumed most for making apparel in the textile industry .

. Cellulosic segment is anticipated to witness strong growth over the forecast period. Segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2028 in the global market. Cellulosic fiber is obtained after processing of cotton, flax, wood pulp, and other plant fibers. Cellulosic fiber is used to create variety of fabrics such as denim, corduroy, muslin, and organza. This fiber also present excellent moisture absorbing quality. With increasing trend of sustainable, green, and eco-friendly products, popularity of these fibers is rising among the consumers. This is expected to increase demand for cellulosic blazers in the market and boost the segment growth over the forecast period.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Offline and Online.

Offline distribution channel contributed a larger revenue share of around 75% in 2021 in the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.3% from 2022 to 2028. Offline channels include shopping malls, specialty stores, wholesalers, and retail stores. Key players and retailers use the traditional retail channel to sell more. Offline channel includes organized distribution channels in this market, which offer discount schemes and customer-oriented services by selling a variety of apparel directly to the end-users.

Online distribution channel is anticipated to register a faster growth of CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2028. Citizens started using online shopping portals and mobile apps for shopping and are getting popular due to their simplicity and convenience. Products are available at economic rates via online channels compared to offline. End-users prefer brands, that manufacture quality products, and favor authentic shopping portals or mobile apps to purchase the products, leading to the growth of the online segment.

Women’s Blazer Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The women’s blazer market is characterized by the presence of various well-established players and several small and medium players. Key players are focusing on the launch of the products to meet consumers’ expectations with changing fashion consciousness. Sustainable production and a sustainable supply chain are also prime focus of the key players in the market.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global women’s blazer market include,

Dior

CHANEL

Guccio Gucci S.p.A.

PRADA

Giorgio Armani S.p.A.

Burberry Group Plc

Dolce & Gabbana S.r.l.

Gianni Versace S.r.l.

Louis Vuitton, Inc.

