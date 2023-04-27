CD BioSciences Introduces Various Solutions for Studying Apoptotic Cell Death

New York, USA, 2023-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — CD BioSciences, a US-based CRO serving the global life science research community, has recently launched comprehensive research solutions for studying cell death, particularly the apoptotic cell death, which is crucial to the normal development and homeostasis of multicellular organisms.

During embryonic development, apoptosis counteracts proliferation by removing unnecessary cells to ensure normal organogenesis. In adults, apoptosis is primarily significant in counteracting unrestricted (i.e., tumor) proliferation and the cyclic involution of many endocrine-dependent tissues. Apoptosis is distinguished from necrosis by (1) the occurrence of characteristic and specific morphological changes and (2) the need for energy synthesis and protein synthesis in dying apoptotic cells to regulate specific genetic and biochemical pathways.

The morphology of apoptosis involves changes within the nucleus, within specific organelles (most notably mitochondria), and within the plasma membrane. In what was once considered a hallmark of apoptosis, the chromatin coalesces within the nucleus as DNA is first degraded into large 30-50 kb fragments and then into smaller ribosomal fragments of 180 to 200 bp. However, these nuclear alterations are not necessary for apoptosis, as their inhibition fails to prevent cell death.

The rapid time course of the apoptotic process, i.e., completion within a few hours, makes it difficult to identify large numbers of apoptotic cells at any given time. Moreover, this problem is further complicated in vivo, as the rate of apoptosis in vivo may be even slower than under experimental conditions in vitro, and the close proximity of phagocytes within normal tissues facilitates the rapid clearance of apoptotic cells.

Apoptosis is an important component of a variety of processes, and inappropriate apoptosis has been associated with a number of human diseases, including neurodegenerative diseases, ischemic injury, autoimmune diseases, and many types of cancer. Therefore, a better understanding of apoptosis is needed to facilitate basic research and medical development.

