CD BioSciences Launches Fluorescence Correlation Spectroscopy

Fluorescence correlation spectroscopy (FCS) is a technique for measuring fluorescence fluctuations in molecular systems. It has been widely employed in biomedicine, biophysics, chemistry and other fields. FCS can measure fluctuations in fluorescence intensity caused by Brownian motion or chemical reactions in a small volume and quantitatively evaluate the concentrations, diffusion coefficients and interactions of fluorescent molecules in simple artificial models or in living cells.

In an equilibrium solution, the number of fluorescent molecules in the microregion is determined by the concentration of fluorescent molecules in the solution and the volume of the region. When fluorescent molecules diffuse due to Brownian motion or intermolecular chemical reactions, the fluorescence intensity of the microregion will change over time and fluorescence fluctuations will occur. FCS then utilizes this phenomenon for analysis and detection.

FCS is usually performed in a confocal system where the fluorescence emitted by fluorescently labeled molecules in the observation volume is collected by the same objective and propagates opposite the excitation/dissipation light direction. After passing through a long-pass dichroic mirror, the fluorescence is focused through a pinhole onto an avalanche photodiode. The fluorescence emitted in the out-of-focus region is rejected by the pinhole and it does not reach the detector. Thus, the pinhole reduces the axial extension of the viewing volume. This restricted observation volume significantly improves the signal-to-noise ratio and also reduces the measurement time to obtain a good correlation curve.

CD Biosciences has been developing fluorescent probes and imaging technologies for many years. The company now offers various types of FCS, such as Dual-color FCCS, Multi-focus FCS, Scanning FCS, Focus-reduced FCS, and STED-FCS, which can be employed to detect molecular concentrations, hydrodynamic radii, diffusion dynamics and interactions of different biomolecules.

Applications

Nucleic acid breakage and nucleic acid hybridization

Binding equilibrium of drugs and other low molecular weight ligands

Lateral separation of lipids in bilayer membranes

Protein-protein interactions

Aggregation of membrane-bound receptors

Advantages

High spatial and temporal resolution, short analysis time and high sensitivity

Measure the spatial and temporal correlation of individual molecules with themselves

Avoids artifacts caused by photobleaching and membrane motion

CD BioSciences possesses a professional team with extensive working experience in the imaging field. Its team can provide customers with personalized imaging services that meet research needs in the fields of biology, microbiology, medicine, and food.

