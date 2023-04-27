Cosmetic Choice- An Online Health Directory in Australia Helping Cosmetic Surgeons Attract New Patients

Victoria, Australia, 2023-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — Cosmetic Choice, a leading online digital healthcare platform with a unique Cosmetic and beauty “Online Health Directory” is increasing the search visibility of top healthcare providers and Cosmetic Surgeons in Australia.

Local search visibility of healthcare providers is crucial to discover your clinic quickly. Being found on an online exclusive health directory like Cosmetic Choice can help drive traffic to your site, attract new patients, and boost revenue.

Cosmetic Choice racks up the list of top healthcare providers, cosmetic surgeons, best-reviewed plastic surgeons, clinics, dentists, and more with abundant information like types of services, reviews, ratings, qualification & experience, clinic availability, etc. Furthermore, the platform is also packed with features like online appointment scheduling and payment gateway integration to advance the consultation booking process. This well-informative directory listing is designed to build trust and credibility to help providers in boosting brand awareness and enhance interactions with potential customers.

“We understand attracting new patients and generating a high level of patient trust is not always easy for healthcare providers. Building patient trust in a field like cosmetics-where a trustworthy equation is built through credibility, empathy, and previous work- can be even more challenging.”, said Dr. Mathew Jafarzadeh founder of Cosmetic Choice. “Our aim is to provide an all-inclusive platform where users can easily find and connect with trusted and the most competent cosmetic surgeons, dentists, and healthcare providers.”

Cosmetic Choice caters to healthcare service providers not only with an online health directory, but it is a comprehensive healthcare platform where users can find, connect, and also seek online consultation over video calls quickly, get e-prescriptions, or schedule a physical visit in just a few clicks or steps.

The field of aesthetics medicine is a highly competitive, rapidly growing industry where trust cannot be assumed but needs to be consciously developed and nurtured by the practitioner. Given, this trust is directly proportional to patient satisfaction, Cosmetic Choice has integrated this validation with an essential feature of ‘Ratings and Reviews’. This feature empowers both patients and providers to explore and gain credibility to step forward.

The platform has thus become a pivotal source for new patients looking for trusted healthcare providers. By registering in Australia’s first online directory, providers can also increase their chances of receiving referrals from other satisfied patients.

Apart from this, Cosmetic Choice allows care providers and specialists to reach a targeted audience by listing their services in specific categories or specialties. This can lead to more relevant leads and conversions.

So, if you’re a healthcare provider practicing in Australia and looking to increase your brand recognition online, improve your online reputation, and minimize the time and resources spent on marketing and advertising, then look no further! Register yourself OR business with the world’s first healthcare directory, list your services, and reach out to a wider audience. Visit the website today to explore more!