Knowledgeum Academy announces 10-day workshop ’23 for children aged 12-16

Bengaluru, Karnataka, 2023-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — Knowledgeum Academy, a leading IB World School and Cambridge International School backed by JAIN Group, is set to organise an interactive 10 day-long summer workshop for children aged 12-16 years. Aiming to put the fun back into functional, the much-awaited programme will focus on enhancing hard and soft abilities in young students of grades 7-12 through intensive hands-on learning and a transdisciplinary approach. To this end, the Academy has specially curated 4 unique programmes offered by reputed sources from diverse fields that allow students to explore diversified themes like STEM Projects, Creative Photography, Ethical Hacking, and Visual Arts through systematically planning training sessions.

Students will also have the opportunity to choose any of the aforementioned courses and unlock the bonus leadership session offered by the Indian Leadership Academy (ILA), a leading organisation in India that focuses on developing people’s leadership skills and improving their personal and professional growth. The programme is designed using a unique trademark model developed by the organisation, which follows a four-step cycle of self-assessment, solutions, application, and measurement. Through this approach, ILA aims to transform individuals, institutions, and organisations by helping students master crucial skills and become better leaders.

Speaking on the same, the founder of Knowledgeum Academy, Ms. Aparna Prasad, said, “We are excited to conduct such an interactive and fun-filled workshop for enthusiastic students. With summer vacations just around the corner, children will now have an enthralling array of learning prospects at their disposal. This summer workshop will ensure that they have introductory access to various contemporary fields of discipline that will go a long way in furthering their intelligence, passion for learning new skills and overall aptitude. We are confident that this summer workshop will prove to be a stupendous success for the students as it is designed to promote young, inquisitive minds to explore beyond their books and challenge their effervescent imaginations, channel their inherent curiosities and change their learning experience by incorporating several new and engaging hands-on techniques.”

The summer workshop will be held at the JAIN Knowledge Campus, 44/4, District Fund Road, Behind Big Bazaar, Jayanagar 9th Block, Bengaluru, Karnataka – 560 069.

About Knowledgeum Academy: Knowledgeum Academy- an IB World School and Cambridge International is backed by JAIN Group, an education provider in India having 30 years of legacy. It is a place where the mind and heart come together for an immersive learning experience. At Knowledgeum Academy, the learners will be provided with an engaging environment that is highly stimulating, interactive, and reflective.