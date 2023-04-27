When Damage Strikes, Disaster Recovery Restoration Is the Team To Call

Phoenix, AZ, 2023-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — Disaster can strike at home or business at any time of day or night. Thankfully, Disaster Recovery Restoration is on hand around the clock to rapidly restore property to its pre-disaster state, whether it’s flood, fire, storm or mold.

As a full-service restoration contractor serving the Phoenix area for more than 40 years, the team at Disaster Recovery Restoration are the go-to choice for families and companies.

Whether it is water damage, fire damage, mold, biohazard, storm damage or other disasters, the company, which is IICRC certified, BBB accredited and HomeAdvisor approved, can handle all the challenges.

“It is tough when a disaster involves water or fire damage. However, dealing with these issues urgently is the best way to ensure you protect your property and your health and save as much money as possible,” said Disaster Recovery Restoration’s owner Brad Johnson.

Residential and commercial clients often call them out to handle everything from a plumbing leak, broken water heater, burst pipe, sewer backup, an overflowing toilet to more severe damage, which requires their disaster restoration expertise.

When it comes to the water damage restoration process, the team has handled thousands of calls. They offer a multi-step approach that requires a large amount of knowledge and expertise to restore property properly.

With years of experience in the industry, Disaster Recovery Restoration has your back, as they will work around the clock to restore the property. They work directly with insurance companies, utilize state-of-the-art restoration equipment, and offer unmatched customer service.

Mr Johnson added: “We are always up-to-date on the latest industry trends and technologies to provide clients with the best possible service. We understand disasters can be a very traumatic experience, and our goal is to make the restoration process as easy and stress-free as possible.”

The company has received many five-star testimonials from satisfied clients. Bryce Williams commented: “Great company to reach out to if you need restoration services around Phoenix. Brad and Eduardo are very professional and do high-quality work.”

To book an appointment or to review their scope of services:

Phone: (480) 534-7140

Email Address: brad@godrr.com

Website: https://www.disasterrecoveryrestoration.com/