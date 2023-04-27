Europe Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Recent Trends by Application 2023 to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Apr 27, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Europe Orthopedic Navigation Systems Industry Overview

The Europe Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market size is expected to reach USD 2,504.4 million by 2030, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2023 to 2030. The rising number of target diseases especially in the geriatric population is responsible for the rapid growth of the market. According to the Executive Agency for Health and Consumers, one in ten people in the geriatric population in Europe is suffering from osteoarthritis.

Minimal invasion and low post-operative complications associated with computer-assisted surgery are anticipated to drive regional market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the introduction of technologically advanced products is expected to induce demand for orthopedic navigation systems. For instance, Orthokey Italia developed a new version of KiRA system integrating it with the iPad to aid in the study of the kinematics of a patient’s knee joint. Moreover, favorable reimbursement policies associated with orthopedic navigation systems are anticipated to further propel the demand over the forecast period.

During the outbreak of COVID-19, non-emergency procedures were canceled, which adversely impacted the market, as restrictions resulted in delays for a number of procedures. Approximately 10 million individuals in the U.K. are waiting for surgical procedures, increasing from 4 million before the pandemic. Currently, most nations have elevated restrictions on elective surgery. As a result of the recommencement of surgical procedures at full force, the market is anticipated to gather pace in the forthcoming years.

Europe Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Europe orthopedic navigation systems market based on application, end-use, and country:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Knee, Hip and Spine.

The knee navigation system dominated the Europe orthopedic navigation systems market in terms of revenue with a revenue share of 45.0% in 2022. The increasing usage of computer-assisted surgery for knee replacement procedures and wide applications of the surgical navigation system in knee replacement surgeries are the key factors contributing to the growth of this segment.

Hip surgery-based navigation systems are expected to witness rapid growth in usage rates due to the increasing volume of hip replacement procedures and incidences of hip fracture, osteoarthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis.

Based on the End-Use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers.

The hospitals segment held the largest revenue share in 2023. Hospitals provide better treatment options relating to orthopedic procedures as compared to other treatment facilities.

The Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) segment is projected to show significant CAGR in the forthcoming years. The reduced waiting period, shorter stay duration, and personalized care are some of the key benefits offered by ASCs, which are expected to attract more patients in the forthcoming years.

Europe Orthopedic Navigation Systems Regional Outlook

K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Switzerland

Belgium

Austria

Netherlands

Key Companies Profile

The industry is competitive and manufacturers are engaged in rigorous R&D to develop cost-effective and efficient products for reconstructive joint replacement surgery. In addition, technological advancements and strategic alliances are expected to provide this market with a lucrative growth platform.

Some prominent players in the global Europe Orthopedic Navigation Systems market include

Braun Melsungen AG

Stryker

Medtronic

Brainlab AG

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (DePuy Synthes)

Zimmer Biomet

MicroPort Medical

Orthokey Italia SRL.

Amplitude

