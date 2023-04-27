Google™ Approves HDTV Supply to Sell their WolfPack Family of Products on “Buy On Google” Platform

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading audio and video equipment provider, has announced that their flagship line of products, the WolfPack family, has been approved for sale on Google’s online marketplace. This exciting development will provide customers with a new and convenient way to purchase HDTV Supply’s cutting-edge audio and video solutions.

The WolfPack family of products is a comprehensive line of audio and video equipment that offers customers high-quality solutions for distributing audio and video signals in homes, businesses, and other settings. The products are designed to provide users with reliable and consistent audio and video signals, ensuring that they can enjoy their favorite movies, music, and TV shows with the best possible audio and video quality.

Google’s online marketplace is a trusted platform that offers customers a wide range of products, including electronics, home goods, and more. The marketplace is designed to provide customers with a safe, hassle-free, and efficient way to shop for products. With HDTV Supply’s WolfPack family of products now available on the platform, customers can easily find and purchase the audio and video equipment they need to enhance their home or business.

HDTV Supply is committed to providing its customers with the best possible audio and video solutions. The company has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality products that are designed to meet the needs of customers in a wide range of settings. With the approval of the WolfPack family of products for sale on Google’s online marketplace, HDTV Supply is poised to further expand its reach and provide customers with the best possible shopping experience.

Customers who purchase HDTV Supply’s WolfPack family of products on the Google™ online marketplace can expect to receive the same high-quality products and exceptional customer service that the company is known for. HDTV Supply is committed to providing its customers with the best possible shopping experience, and the company is excited to partner with Google™ to offer customers a new and convenient way to purchase its products.

In conclusion, HDTV Supply’s announcement that their WolfPack family of products has been approved for sale on Google’s online marketplace is a significant development that is sure to benefit customers. With the convenience of shopping on the Google™ platform and the high-quality audio and video solutions offered by HDTV Supply, customers can now enjoy an enhanced shopping experience that delivers exceptional products and exceptional service.

For further information contact:

Press Relations

HDTV Supply, Inc.

TEL: 833-WOLFPACK (833-965-3722)

TEXT: 1-833-648-3777

WhatsApp: 1-833-965-3722

Skype: 1-805-732-2528

NEWSROOM: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/newsroom.html

WEB: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/

EMAIL: press@hdtvsupply.com

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 12,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply’s business strategy focuses on the customers’ needs come first. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for B2B, home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators. Many products are created in house and manufactured in the USA to exacting specifications.

For further information about HDTV Supply and its products, please visit https://www.hdtvsupply.com