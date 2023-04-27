Future Electronics EMEA Welcomes Spring Season with Employee Festivities

Eghman, United Kingdom, 2023-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, celebrated the arrival of the spring season on March 20th, 2023 for EMEA employees.

While some may love the Winter cold, no one can deny that the arrival of Spring brings great joy. At their EMEA headquarters in Egham, England, Future Electronics employees took the time to toast the first day of spring and rejoice in the brighter days ahead. Bee-Friendly Wildflower Seed Bombs were distributed at the HQ. These seeds will grow into beautiful wildflowers that employees can enjoy in their gardens, window boxes, or planters. The wildflowers are also a great plus for the environment as the bees love them.

In other Future Electronics branches across Europe, colouring competitions and word searches were run for employees’ children. These initiatives are a great way to engage employees and their families and celebrate the beginning of a new season.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, https://www.futureelectronics.com/.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President Worldwide
FUTURE ELECTRONICS
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710
Fax: 514-693-6051
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

Express Press Release Distribution