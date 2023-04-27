Future Electronics EMEA Welcomes Spring Season with Employee Festivities

Eghman, United Kingdom, 2023-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, celebrated the arrival of the spring season on March 20th, 2023 for EMEA employees.

While some may love the Winter cold, no one can deny that the arrival of Spring brings great joy. At their EMEA headquarters in Egham, England, Future Electronics employees took the time to toast the first day of spring and rejoice in the brighter days ahead. Bee-Friendly Wildflower Seed Bombs were distributed at the HQ. These seeds will grow into beautiful wildflowers that employees can enjoy in their gardens, window boxes, or planters. The wildflowers are also a great plus for the environment as the bees love them.

In other Future Electronics branches across Europe, colouring competitions and word searches were run for employees’ children. These initiatives are a great way to engage employees and their families and celebrate the beginning of a new season.

