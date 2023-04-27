Leather Chemicals Market Sales/Retail Channel Analysis and Competitive Insights

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Apr 27, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Leather Chemicals Industry Overview

The global leather chemicals market size is expected to reach USD 13.2 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period. The demand is attributed to the increase in demand for premium products and increasing consumption of the product from end-use industries such as automotive, apparel, and footwear.

Demand for the product is predicted to rise in a wide range of applications, including jackets, wallets, upholstery, shoes, and belts, due to changing consumer lifestyles and increased disposable income. Leather is used in Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), such as shoes and gloves, and plays an important part in the construction industry.

Leather Chemicals Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global leather chemicals market on the basis of product, process, application, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Biocides, Surfactants, Chromium Sulfate, Polyurethane Resins, Sodium Bicarbonate, and Others

The polyurethane resins product segment dominated the market for leather chemicals and accounted for revenue share of 22.9% in 2021. The higher share is attributed to increase in consumption of polyurethane in leather processing

The need for PU resins in the manufacturing industry is expected to rise, as Polyurethane -based leather is considered more environmentally friendly than vinyl-based leather. However, because of the lengthy manufacturing process involved, it is the more expensive of the two.

-based leather is considered more environmentally friendly than vinyl-based leather. However, because of the lengthy manufacturing process involved, it is the more expensive of the two. The surfactants segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period. The demand is attributed to increase in its utilization as surface-active agents in the leather-making process.

The Chromium Sulfate segment was valued at USD 818.0 million in terms of revenue in 2021. The demand is attributed to its commonly utilization as tanning agent in leather industry, which is anticipated to drive the demand for the product.

Based on the Process Insights, the market is segmented into Tanning & Dyeing, Beamhouse, and Finishing Chemicals

The tanning and dyeing process segment accounted for a revenue share of more than 48.0% in 2021. It is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period owing to its various operations such as pickling, degreasing, tanning, swimming, shaving, retanning, dyeing, fatliquoring, and drying among others.

The beamhouse segment is anticipated to witness the second-largest CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period. The growth is anticipated to be driven by its application ranging from preparation of hides and skins to preservation.

Increasing demand for premium products along with growing inclination of manufacturers toward aesthetic parameters is likely to drive the demand for leather chemicals over the forecast period.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Footwear, Upholstery, Leather Goods, and Garments

The footwear application segment accounted for revenue share of more than 49.9% in 2021. The demand is attributed to increase in demand for leather used for manufacturing footwear, which, in turn, is driving demand for the product in footwear industry .

. The upholstery segment is expected to register the second-highest CAGR of 6.5% in the market for leather chemicals over the forecast period. The growth is anticipated to extensive coating applications.

Over the forecast period, rising consumer inclination toward product aesthetics, combined with rising demand for luxury leather products, is expected to increase demand for the product in leather goods.

Leather Chemicals Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South & Central America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market for leather chemicals is highly competitive with the big international brands focusing on the development of long-term relationships with the end-users. With the further increase in the footwear, upholstery, and garments sector, the competition is anticipated to increase in the coming years. Companies such as Bayer AG, Lanxess AG, Elementis plc, and Chemtan Company Inc. have a high degree of integration across the value chain as they are also engaged in the production of caprolactam. These companies have established themselves as key manufacturers and focus on research and development for novel uses of the product.

Some prominent players in the global Leather Chemicals market include:

Stahl International B.V

Lanxess AG

Bayer AG

Elementis plc

Texapel

Chemtan Company Inc.

Lawrence Industries Limited

