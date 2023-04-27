Martinizing Cleaners Makes Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 for Top Low Cost Franchises

Naples, FL, 2023-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — Martinizing Cleaners describes itself as the future of garment care™. Based on the 2023 edition of Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 of the Top Low Cost franchise, the future is now for the Naples, Florida-based Martinizing Cleaners.

Featuring a wide array of cleaning services, Martinizing Cleaners offers dry cleaning, shirt laundry, alterations, wash & fold, bulk laundry and a wide range of additional cleaning services. Unlike other franchisors, Martinizing Cleaners have several entry levels to ownership. This will range in franchise fees from $25k for a delivery route, $30,000 for a satellite location and $62,500 for a plant.

“We have had a long-term growth strategy of acquiring existing cleaners and converting them into Martinizing Cleaners. This gives our franchisees a jumpstart on sales, customers, employees and profit,” said John Powers, Martinizing vice president of franchise development. “As franchise owners build their business, they can expand to include a dry-cleaning plant/store as the hub and then add satellite locations with routes and locker locations at businesses, condominiums and apartments.

The cost to buy a Martinizing Cleaners franchise with a physical location ranges from an initial investment of $72,000 to $1.3M.

The Top Low Cost Franchises ranking is based on information submitted to Entrepreneur for its annual Franchise 500® and is part of the brand’s continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace. Entrepreneur provides three separate rankings, including franchises grouped by $50,000, $100,000, and $150,000 investment levels.

To view Martinizing Cleaners in the full ranking, visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises. Results can also be seen in the Spring issue of Entrepreneur’s StartUps, available on newsstands now.

In addition to being an affordable option for potential franchise owners, Martinizing offers its customers the chance to experience garment care on an entirely different level. Martinizing Cleaners uses only 100% environmentally friendly non-toxic cleaning solvents. So, clothes look, feel and smell better.

Additional cleaning services offered by Martinizing Cleaners can also include: leather cleaning, shoe repair, wedding gown cleaning and preservation; and comforter cleaning. All Martinizing cleaning services can be accessed using the Martinizing app, which enables customers to initiate an order and then drop off clothes to be cleaned and receiving a notification when the clothes are available for pickup. The standard turnaround time is two business days.

For information on the Martinizing Cleaners franchise opportunity, visit martinizingfranchise.com or call 248-654-7009.

About Martinizing Cleaners:

As part of Clean Brands, Martinizing is among the largest U.S. based dry-cleaning franchise systems with more than 400 locations in seven countries including Canada, Ecuador, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan and Peru. Martinizing was founded in 1949 and remains a trusted, iconic name in dry cleaning in the U.S. For more information, visit https://www.martinizingfranchise.com