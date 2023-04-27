Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd – Providing the Best Outdoor Landscaping Services in Singapore

The demand for outdoor landscaping services has increased in Singapore, in recent times. The industry is valued at 1.18 billion USD in 2023 and is expected to grow at 3.84 CAGR between 2023 and 2028. The impact of landscaping on the built environment and horticulture is significant. Landscapes designed by Prince Landscape can instantly enhance the aesthetic value of the premise while also maintaining sustainability.

Singapore, 2023-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — Vertical walls also known as live walls or vertical gardens are a key trend and aspect of landscape design. Any magnificent work of landscape design, especially in urban corporate areas includes one or more vertical wall planters. They help to add a touch of nature and greenery to the most compact and mundane places. Therefore, it is often the first choice for corporate offices and apartment buildings and even hotel lobbies.

According to the spokesperson of Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd, “Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd uses a special live hydroculture technique that doesn’t only use soil for the plants to grow. It depends on nutrient-rich water and supplements along with oxygen. This is one of the fastest ways of growing healthy and lush plants. This is one of the fastest ways of growing healthy and lush plants.”

In addition to the hydroculture technique, the irrigation system should be a state-of-the-art facility for healthy growth of plants. Prince Landscape also help install this extremely lightweight and modular vertical wall planter and guide you through its maintenance.

Therefore, you will be able to enjoy a low-maintenance and sustainable vertical green garden in your homes or corporate spaces.

About the company:

One of the oldest nurseries in Singapore, Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd has 50 years of experience in the industry. Started out humbly as a flower shop, Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd Pte Ltd have evolved into a full-fledged landscape design and installation specialist.

Contact Details

Telephone: 65 6763 7000

Fax: 65 6892 2700

WhatsApp: +65 8838 3479

Email: buzz@prince.com.sg

Address: 53 Sungei Tengah Road, Singapore 698998