Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd – Delivering the Trendiest Outdoor Landscaping in Singapore

After the pandemic, public awareness of the negative impacts of climate change is growing rapidly. That is why several trends focused on sustainability are emerging in outdoor landscaping. The integrated sustainable landscape approach of Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd is aimed to support Singapore’s unwavering commitment to a healthier environment.

Singapore, 2023-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — One of the trendiest landscape designs for 2023 is growing a green wall indoors, it can be your home or even office. Being close to nature reduces stress, anxiety and depression. Hence, with a vertical green garden in your place of work or your home, you will always be close to nature. It isn’t just soothing for the eyes but it also soothes the mind.

According to the spokesperson of Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd, “The vertical gardens of the company have several features and distinct advantages. For example, each green wall is developed based on personalized design based on our client’s requirements and specifications. Furthermore, each plant is tested to see if it can survive in the tropical climate. And the vertical green wall by Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd is modular to ensure efficient installation.”

If you’re planning an event, a green wall will instantly enhance the ambience of your space. Prince Landscape is your safest bet here as they will deliver the most creative and unique installations that will add a splash of green to your event.

Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd is aiming to become the top festive decorations company in Singapore, with its quirky and sustainable plant rentals and landscaping services.

About the company:

One of the oldest nurseries in Singapore, Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd has 50 years of experience in the industry. Started out humbly as a flower shop, Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd Pte Ltd have evolved into a full-fledged landscape design and installation specialist.

Contact Details

Telephone: 65 6763 7000

Fax: 65 6892 2700

WhatsApp: +65 8838 3479

Email: buzz@prince.com.sg

Address: 53 Sungei Tengah Road, Singapore 698998