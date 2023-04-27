Mastopexy Market Demands, Supply and Forecasts Report 2030

Mastopexy Market Growth & Trends

The global mastopexy market size is expected to reach USD 2.14 billion by 2030, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030. Mastopexy is a surgical breast lifting operation that tightens the breasts. Factors such as breast sagging, which happens due to aging or pregnancy, major weight reduction, and breast cancer are responsible for the rising demand for these procedures. The most commonly performed mastopexy procedures are crescent breast lift, Benelli lift, Benelli-lollipop Lift, and full mastopexy.

Mastopexy Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global mastopexy market based on technique, end-use, and region:

Based on the Technique Insights, the market is segmented into Crescent Breast Lift, Benelli Lift, Benelli-Lollipop Lift, Full Mastopexy.

Based on technique, the full mastopexy segment held a majority of the market share of around 37% in 2021 in terms of revenue. The full mastopexy procedure is performed in cases of breast sagginess, which is mainly observed in older women. Mastopexy is also performed in breast cancer patients, to remove the excessively growing tissues. During the procedure, the surgeons tend to remove excess or extra tissues present around the breast to enhance the aesthetic appearance of the patients.

patients, to remove the excessively growing tissues. During the procedure, the surgeons tend to remove excess or extra tissues present around the breast to enhance the aesthetic appearance of the patients. The Benelli-lollipop lift segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. It is also known as vertical lift or vertical mastopexy. Vertical incisions are particularly used to remove excess skin horizontally, to the sides of the nipple. This procedure allows the reshaping of areolas. This procedure uses the natural tissue that is already present and reshapes and tightens it to form a more balanced contour.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals and Specialty Clinics.

Based on End-use, the specialty clinics segment held the largest market share of around 67% in terms of revenue in 2021. The segment is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR of around 6.0% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. The growing adoption and rise in the awareness of breast enhancement surgeries are resulting in the rise of cosmetic professionals and practices offering these surgical procedures.

In addition, the rising affordability and less recovery time have resulted in the higher adoption of independent practices, thereby leading to the growth in the number of cosmetic clinics. On the other hand, very few hospitals have the facility to perform cosmetic surgeries, as it requires highly qualified doctors with special skills and high-tech devices and equipment.

Mastopexy Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

June 2019: Allergan merged with AbbVie to form Allergan AbbVie. The company’s product range includes Acular, Asacol, Betagan, and Alphagan.

Allergan merged with AbbVie to form Allergan AbbVie. The company’s product range includes Acular, Asacol, Betagan, and Alphagan. April 2017: Allergan’s products are manufactured, researched, and utilized commercially in over 100 countries, including India, Australia, Austria, Chile, Brazil, and Germany. Allergan acquired ZELTIQ Aesthetics, a medical device firm.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The increasing population concerned about the aesthetic appearance drives the manufacturing of mastopexy devices. Some market players are undertaking strategic initiatives such as mergers and partnerships to strengthen their market presence and expand their product portfolio.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global mastopexy market include,

Cynosure

Allergan

Lumenis

Mentor Worldwide

SOLTA Medical

Syneron Medical

Galderma

Order a free sample PDF of the Mastopexy Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.