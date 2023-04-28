Crescent City’s May 12-13 Estates Auction will Feature Original Oil Paintings, Rolex Watches, Newcomb College Pottery

New Orleans, LA, 2023-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — Original oil paintings by Gustave Courbet, Emilio Sanchez, Clementine Hunter and Sir Edwin Henry Landseer; two spectacular Rolex watches (one man’s, one lady’s); and gorgeous vases by Newcomb College potters Maria de Hoa Leblanc and Anna Francis Simpson are just a few of the expected highlights in Crescent City Auction Gallery’s Important Two-Day Estates auction slated for May 12th and 13th, online and live at the New Orleans gallery.

The auction, starting at 10 am Central time both days, is loaded with nearly 700 choice lots in a wide variety of collecting categories. In-person gallery previews will be held Wednesday, May 3rd, thru Thursday, May 11th (except Saturday and Sunday) from 10 am to 5 pm, in the Crescent City gallery located at 1330 St. Charles Avenue. Telephone and absentee bids will be accepted.

The oil on canvas painting by Gustave Courbet (French, 1819-1877) is titled Autumn Landscape and is signed “G. Courbet” lower right. It measures 15 ½ inches by 19 ½ inches, less the lovely gilt and gesso frame (est. $10,000-$20,000). The oil on canvas by Emilio Sanchez (Cuban/N.Y., 1921-1999) is titled Casita en Miami Rosada and is initialed “ES” lower left and titled en verso. The work, measuring 24 inches by 36 inches (less wooden frame) should reach $15,000-$25,000.

Sir Edwin Henry Landseer’s (British, 1802-1873) oil on panel titled Portrait of a Falconer and His Falcon is signed lower left and comes with an artist plaque and dates attached to the bottom of a nice antique gilt and gesso frame (est. $5,000-$10,000). Legendary Louisiana folk artist Clementine Hunter’s (1887-1987) oil on canvas board titled Saturday Night at the Juke Joint, initialed upper right, is one of the last works to be completed by the artist (est. $3,000-$5,000).

The lady’s 18kt yellow gold Rolex Date Just wristwatch, manual wind, has a red face with diamond and ruby chapter marks and an octopus band mounted with two graduated round diamonds flanking a central baguette diamond. The man’s Rolex 16234 stainless steel Oyster Perpetual Date Just wristwatch has an aftermarket silver dial with 11 round diamonds and an aftermarket bezel mounted with 43 round diamonds. Both are estimated at $3,000-$5,000.

The Newcomb College high glaze iris vase rendered in 1908 by Maria de Hoa Leblanc is just over 9 inches tall, is of tapered form and shows the artist’s initials and the Newcomb cypher on the underside (est. $6,000-$9,000). The squat baluster vase from 1918 by Anna Francis Simpson (1880-1930) is diminutive at just over 2 ½ inches tall and displays relief floral decoration around the top. The underside has a Newcomb cypher and artist’s impressed signature (est. $400-$800).

In addition to the original paintings given above, the auction will also feature works by such notables as Will Ousley, Alexander J. Drysdale, Robert Rucker, Ida Kohlmeyer, Don Wright, Fonville Winans, Robert Gordy, George Morland, Niek Van Der Plas, Pierre Besnair, Henry Maidment, Isidor Grunfeld, Henry Edward Stacy, Henry Schouten, Adolfe Jacobs and others.

American furniture will include a classical mahogany dresser, a five-pedestal mahogany banquet table, an oak secretary bookcase, a classical butler’s secretary, a Louisiana cypress bench and pie safe, an oak stacking bookcase, a Campeche chair, a classical paw-foot mahogany sideboard, a large Eastlake walnut bookcase, an oak fainting couch and other fine American furniture pieces.

English furniture will feature a Hepplewhite server, a mahogany bowfront chest, a mahogany secretary bookcase and other pieces. French Provincial furniture will include secretaires a abattants, farmhouse tables, buffets a deux corps, armoires, a tall case clock, monastery tables, sideboards, writing tables, a vaissalier, a three-piece bedroom suite, coffers and other pieces.

French furniture will also feature gilt overmantel mirrors, marble-top commodes, nightstands, parlor suites, desks, vitrines, bookcases, a semainier, a set of 22 gilt Louis XVI-style dining chairs, an inlaid center table, a folding walnut painted dressing screen and an 11-piece Art Deco dining suite. Fine French furniture is regularly featured at nearly all Crescent City auctions.

The silver category will showcase sterling dresser sets, demitasse cups and saucers, a silverplate plateau, napkin rings, a meat dome and more. Bric-a-brac will include Mardis Gras collectibles, Baccarat, Capodimonte, Limoges, bronzes and clocks. Asian objects will feature porcelain pieces and cloisonné. Also up for bid will be Val St. Lambert, oyster plates and a Tahan cave a liqueur.

In addition to the Rolex watches, the jewelry category will contain an 18kt link bracelet and a 21kt yellow gold cuff bracelet. Other items of interest will include chandeliers, Oriental carpets, an Egyptian Revival bronze pedestal, an Italian marquetry commode, iron and zinc patio furniture, a 5-piece Chinese parlor suite, bronze fountain figures and a 1976 Jazz Fest poster.

Internet bidding will be provided by CrescentCityAuctionGallery.com, LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Crescent City’s new and improved website allows for bidding. Here is the link: https://www.crescentcityauctiongallery.com/buying/live-online-bidding/

Absentee and phone bids will be accepted until 1 pm Central time the day before the auction. A 25 percent buyer’s premium will be applied in-house. A printed catalog is available; please call 504-529-5057 or email info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com.

For more information regarding Crescent City Auction Gallery and the Important Estates auction May 12-13 online and live in the New Orleans gallery visit www.crescentcityauctiongallery.com.