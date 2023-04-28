Dishwashing Detergent Market Demand and Competitive Analysis by Leading Manufacturers 2028

Dishwashing Detergent Market Growth & Trends

The global dishwashing detergent market size is expected to reach USD 31.26 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2028. The growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products in developed regions like Europe and North America is propelling the industry demand. Rising urbanization and industrial expansion are expected to boost market growth over the forecast period. The augmented use of dishwashers in developed regions is propelling the market growth and leading to a larger production of machine dishwashing detergents, which are easy to use. Additionally, owing to a rise in disposable income, consumers are shifting towards electronic appliances such as dishwashers. As a result, there is an increase in demand for dishwashing detergents.

Dishwashing Detergent Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global dishwashing detergent market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Offline and Online.

The offline distribution channel segment held the largest revenue share of more than 80.0% in 2021. The offline segment consists of supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty stores, and retail stores. Demos of dishwashing detergent products organized by the manufacturing and marketing vendors are fueling the segment growth.

The online segment is likely to register the highest CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period owing to its growing usage. A rise in the sale of dishwashing detergents through online distribution channels mainly through company-owned websites of dishwashing detergent manufacturers along with numerous e-commerce platforms such as Walmart, Amazon, and other e-commerce platforms around the world is anticipated to boost the growth of this segment. This is likely to create a variety of opportunities for suppliers and manufacturers in this market.

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Machine Dishwashing Detergents, Hand Dishwashing Detergents and Others.

The hand dishwashing detergents segment held the largest revenue share of more than 60.0% in 2021 due to the increasing demand. There has been significant growth in demand for hand dishwashing detergents in emerging economies such as China, India, and Malaysia as they are economical. Thus, all these factors are expected to fuel the growth of the segment over the forecast period.

The machine dishwashing detergents segment is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing adoption of machines to clean utensils in developed countries. The increasing demand for machine dishwashing detergents from developed regions such as North America and Europe is also a key driver.

Dishwashing Detergent Regional Outlook

Market Share Insights

Procter & Gamble, a consumer goods giant from the U.S., launched Gain Power Blast, a new aroma-packed dishwashing spray. October 2021: Unilever SA, a leading dishwashing detergent manufacturer, launched a dishwashing liquid containing captured carbon. This launch is expected to shift from fossil fuels.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Manufacturing companies are focused on the launch of new innovative products considering the customer requirements and increased demand for dishwashing detergents. Moreover, the adoption of the e-commerce platform by vendors to sell and fulfill the demand for dishwashing detergents.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global dishwashing detergent market include,

Procter & Gamble (Cascade)

Unilever

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Pril)

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (Finish)

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Kao Corporation

The Clorox Company

Bombril

Dropps

Blueland

