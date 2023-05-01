Caresmartz is All Set to Discover the Future of Care at the HCAW Annual Spring Conference

Pittsford, New York, 2023-May-01 — /EPR Network/ — The entire Home Health, Home Care and Hospice provider industries are excited as the HCAW Annual Spring Conference is set to take place on May 04-06 at Lake Chelan, Washington.

“We at CareSmartz360 are excited to announce ourselves as an exhibitor at the 2023 HCAW Annual Spring Conference. Caresmartz is all set to unveil its unique strategies as the conference focuses on the future of home care, featuring an impressive lineup of speakers and innovative thinkers. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to hear about the future of home care, said Manipal Dhariwal, CEO, Caresmartz, Inc.”

HCAW Annual Spring Conference is a three-day exploration of the current industry. Home care industry leaders are all excited about this fantastic conference. It will be a chance to test-drive cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions like CareSmartz360. During your industry dialogue with team Caresmartz at the conference, home care agency owners will be able to discuss all that’s sabotaging their growth.

This year, Caresmartz360 will exhibit their AI-powered home care management software Caresmartz360. Learn about the immense possibilities that CareSmartz360 brings and discuss strategies to provide quality care, address rising issues such as operational expenses, caregiver turnover, and technological costs so that you can achieve new heights of success, unleash new opportunities, and unlock revenue.

What’s In Store for Your Business?

Let’s take a glimpse of all you can expect at the conference:

Impressive Lineup of Speakers for Home Care Insights: Some of the most influential speakers from around the globe will share their home care expertise in this event and make it even grander.

An Excellent Opportunity for Networking : HCAW Annual Spring Conference provides an excellent opportunity for attendees to network with one another. Business leaders will get a chance to interact with key decision-makers and drive your message to conference parties.

Transform the Way You Provide Care with CareSmartz360 : Their all-in-one home care software features accurate scheduling, smart billing, EVV and HIPAA compliance, custom reporting, and more. Experience for yourself; come meet our team members Ruby Mehta (Vice President, Sales), and Mike Paladino (Account Executive) to receive a free demo from Team Caresmartz at the 2023 HCAW Annual Spring Conference.

About HCAW

HCAW (Home Care Association of Washington) is the most diverse In-Home Services association representing Home Health, Home Care, and Hospice providers in Washington State.

HCAW actively promotes partnership development within their membership and external providers. It provides advocacy, education, and support to members for achieving the triple aim of healthcare- improved quality, improved health, and reduced cost.

About Caresmartz360

CareSmartz360 is an all-in-one home care software to support agencies’ diverse needs, empowering them to achieve greatness in their operations.

CareSmartz360 has advanced features like Scheduling, Electronic Visit Verification, Billing & Payroll, HR, Marketing, and Training to help agencies experience increased ROI, profitability, and compliance on the go and assist them in effectively sailing through the challenges posed by the changing home care landscape.