Cook Orthodontics Now Offering Surgical Orthodontics for Complex Cases

Yuma, AZ, 2023-May-01 — /EPR Network/ — Cook Orthodontics is pleased to announce the addition of surgical orthodontics to their list of services. Surgical orthodontics is a specialized type of orthodontic treatment that involves the use of surgery to correct complex cases that cannot be treated with braces alone. This service will allow Cook Orthodontics to provide more comprehensive care to their patients, ensuring that even the most complex cases can be treated effectively.

Surgical orthodontics is typically used to treat conditions such as severe malocclusions, jaw discrepancies, and skeletal abnormalities. The procedure involves a combination of braces and oral surgery to correct the underlying issue and improve the overall function and appearance of the teeth and jaws. At Cook Orthodontics, their team of experienced orthodontists works closely with oral surgeons to provide the best possible care to their patients.

“We are excited to offer surgical orthodontics as a treatment option for our patients,” said Dr. Jeff Cook, owner of Cook Orthodontics. “This service will allow us to address even the most complex cases and help our patients achieve their best possible smile and oral health.”

In addition to surgical orthodontics, Cook Orthodontics offers a full range of orthodontic services, including traditional braces, clear aligners, and retainers. Their team of highly trained orthodontists uses the latest technology and techniques to provide the best possible care to their patients.

About Cook Orthodontics:

Cook Orthodontics is a leading orthodontic practice located in Yuma, AZ. Led by Dr. Jeff Cook, the practice offers a full range of orthodontic services to patients of all ages. With a commitment to personalized care and the latest in orthodontic technology, Cook Orthodontics is dedicated to helping their patients achieve and maintain optimal oral health.

For more information about Cook Orthodontics and their services, visit their website at www.drjeffcook.com or call (928) 267-1697 to schedule a consultation.