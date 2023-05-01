The Sugar House Dentist Now Offering Emergency Dental Care Services

Salt Lake City, UT, 2023-May-01 — /EPR Network/ — The Sugar House Dentist is pleased to announce that they are now offering emergency dental care services to their patients. Dental emergencies can happen at any time, and The Sugar House Dentist wants to ensure that their patients receive prompt and effective care when they need it the most.

The emergency dental care services provided by The Sugar House Dentist include treatment for toothaches, broken teeth, lost fillings or crowns, and other urgent dental issues. Their team of experienced dentists and staff are available to provide same-day appointments for emergency cases, and they offer flexible scheduling to accommodate their patients’ needs.

“At The Sugar House Dentist, we understand that dental emergencies can be stressful and painful,” said Dr. Jared Theurer, owner of The Sugar House Dentist. “That’s why we are proud to offer emergency dental care services to our patients. We want to ensure that they receive the care they need, when they need it the most.”

In addition to emergency dental care, The Sugar House Dentist offers a wide range of dental services, including general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, and orthodontics. Their team of experienced dentists and staff use the latest technology and techniques to provide the best possible care to their patients.

About The Sugar House Dentist:

The Sugar House Dentist is a leading dental practice located in Salt Lake City, UT. Led by Dr. Jared Theurer, the practice offers a full range of dental services to patients of all ages. With a commitment to personalized care and the latest in dental technology, The Sugar House Dentist is dedicated to helping their patients achieve and maintain optimal oral health.

For more information about The Sugar House Dentist and their services, visit their website at thesugarhousedentist.com or call 801-618-0197 to schedule an appointment.