Dental Crowns: The Ultimate Solution to Restore Your Smile

Evergreen, CO, 2023-May-01 — /EPR Network/ — Dental crowns are a popular restorative treatment option for people with damaged, decayed, or discolored teeth. Crowns are designed to cover the entire tooth, from the gum line to the top, and provide a natural-looking and long-lasting solution for those who want to restore the beauty and functionality of their teeth.

Crowns are made of a variety of materials, including porcelain, ceramic, and metal, and are custom-designed to match the color and shape of your natural teeth. They are used to treat a variety of dental issues, such as broken or chipped teeth, tooth decay, and even cosmetic issues like stained or misshapen teeth.

The procedure for getting a dental crown typically involves two visits to the dentist. During the first visit, the tooth is prepared by removing any damaged or decayed areas, and a mold is taken of the tooth and surrounding teeth. This mold is then sent to a dental laboratory, where the crown is created to the exact specifications of your tooth.

In the meantime, a temporary crown will be placed on your tooth to protect it until the permanent crown is ready. Once the permanent crown is ready, you’ll return to the dentist’s office for the second visit, during which the temporary crown will be removed and the permanent crown will be bonded in place.

Dental crowns offer many benefits, including:

Improved appearance: Crowns are designed to match the color and shape of your natural teeth, giving you a beautiful, natural-looking smile.

Improved function: Crowns are durable and can help restore the functionality of your teeth, allowing you to eat and speak with ease.

Protection: Crowns provide a protective barrier for your teeth, reducing the risk of further damage or decay.

Long-lasting: With proper care, dental crowns can last for many years, providing a long-lasting solution for dental issues.

At Evergreen Dental Group, we offer high-quality dental crowns using the latest technology and materials.

